“Still wonder why Messi don’t want to learn from Mbappe”, “Natural arrogance translates positively to his football” – Fans salute PSG superstar after his stunning goal for France in 2-0 win over Austria

Fans were in awe of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe after he scored a stunning solo goal in France's 2-0 win against Austria on Thursday (September 22).

France's No. 10 was electric in the first half of the game and could have had an assist in the 26th minute if Aurelien Tchouameni's left-footed shot found the net. Nine minutes later, Mbappe was denied a goal by Austria's goalkeeper Patrick Pentz after a heavy touch from the attacker.

He finally found the net in the 55th minute when he engaged five Austrian defenders before shooting the ball past Reims' shot-stopper. AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud doubled France's lead 10 minutes later and Les Bleus held on for a 2-0 win.

Mbappe's goal expectedly grabbed the headlines after the game. He has been accused of high-headedness in the recent past but fans don't seem to mind it as long as he is producing the goods.

Here are some of the best Tweets after the PSG star's goal:

KYLIAN MBAPPÉ STRIKES FIRST FOR FRANCE! This goal from MbappeKYLIAN MBAPPÉ STRIKES FIRST FOR FRANCE! This goal from Mbappe 😤KYLIAN MBAPPÉ STRIKES FIRST FOR FRANCE! 🇫🇷 https://t.co/j8OHtlQylY

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Mbappe's natural arrogance translates positively to his football. He believes he's capable of anything and has the confidence to try things and pull it off. What an outstanding talent he is. If he had gone to Madrid, we will be talking about Ballon d'Or in a few years. Mbappe's natural arrogance translates positively to his football. He believes he's capable of anything and has the confidence to try things and pull it off. What an outstanding talent he is. If he had gone to Madrid, we will be talking about Ballon d'Or in a few years.

DW @wholelottadej Galu @PSGalu NAAAAH MBAPPE IS A CHEAT CODE. twitter.com/SirS4int/statu… NAAAAH MBAPPE IS A CHEAT CODE. twitter.com/SirS4int/statu… Honestly dont get how there is a debate between him and Haaland. No offence to Haaland at all but Mbappe is simply the best footballer in the world twitter.com/psgalu/status/… Honestly dont get how there is a debate between him and Haaland. No offence to Haaland at all but Mbappe is simply the best footballer in the world twitter.com/psgalu/status/…

Just 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘! 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 Kylian Mbappé is 23 years of age and had already measured as the joint 10th topscorer in French history with 28 goals.Just 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘!𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 Kylian Mbappé is 23 years of age and had already measured as the joint 10th topscorer in French history with 28 goals.Just 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘! 🌟 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 https://t.co/lZgXeCbGQM

Fareed @CFC_Fareed Vince™ @Blue_Footy Mbappe's natural arrogance translates positively to his football. He believes he's capable of anything and has the confidence to try things and pull it off. What an outstanding talent he is. If he had gone to Madrid, we will be talking about Ballon d'Or in a few years. Mbappe's natural arrogance translates positively to his football. He believes he's capable of anything and has the confidence to try things and pull it off. What an outstanding talent he is. If he had gone to Madrid, we will be talking about Ballon d'Or in a few years. I will reiterate this everyday of the week, Mbappe is just doing what's best for himself and his progress to being an elite footballer. twitter.com/Blue_Footy/sta… I will reiterate this everyday of the week, Mbappe is just doing what's best for himself and his progress to being an elite footballer. twitter.com/Blue_Footy/sta…

Jason⚡️ @Jason_gh1 I still wonder why Messi don’t want to learn from Mbappe I still wonder why Messi don’t want to learn from Mbappe

𝙄𝙩𝙮𝙩𝙞𝙥𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 @itytipster Mbappe the french prince .. he bullied his way into austria defenses and destroyed everyone in his path Mbappe the french prince .. he bullied his way into austria defenses and destroyed everyone in his path

The win at the Stade de France was the first for manager Didier Deschamps' French side in the UEFA Nations League Group A League 1. With just one matchday to go, Les Bleus are third in the group with just five points from five matches.

Their next encounter is against second-placed Denmark, who have nine points to their name, on Sunday (September 25). Mbappe is expected to spearhead France's attack once again when his team takes to the pitch at the Parken Stadium.

PSG manager could drop one of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe or Lionel Messi for a new tactic

PSG manager Christophe Galtier is reportedly considering dropping one of Neymar Jr., Lionel Messi, or Kylian Mbappe from his starting XI for a new tactical approach.

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Galtier could drop one out of the aforementioned trio in favor of an attacker that contributes more defensively. So far, the former Lille boss has succeeded with a 3-4-3 formation with Les Parisiens.

As a result of this tactic, Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar have been able to play and flourish together up front. This season, the trio have had a combined tally of 27 goals and 16 assists across all competitions.

PSG, meanwhile, are top of the Ligue 1 table with 22 points from eight games. However, Galtier's alleged insecurity about his attackers' contributions at the other end of the pitch could result in the unthinkable.

Given their ability and status, it is hard to imagine who out of Messi, Mbappe or Neymar would take kindly to being benched by the French manager.

