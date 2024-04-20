“Stop football and start farming”, “Cost us way too many games” - Chelsea star slammed by fans after FA Cup semi-final loss v Man City

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson was slammed by fans on social media after his underwhelming performance in the Blues' FA Cup semi-final loss against Manchester City. The Cityzens progressed to the FA Cup final with a 1-0 win, thanks to Bernardo Silva's 84th minute strike at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 20.

Jackson has been fairly impressive for the Blues this season, scoring 10 goals in 28 Premier League games. However, his FA Cup outing against City did not match expectations, as the striker failed to convert numerous chances to give Chelsea the lead.

Chelsea exploited Manchester City's high-line on multiple occasions through swift counter-attacks and Jackson was heavily involved in these scenarios.

One particular chance saw the striker in a race with City right-back Kyle Walker. While he was expected to get a shot away, Jackson became unbalanced and tumbled in the penalty area, as Walker shoulder-charged him.

Jackson had three other chances to seal the deal for the Blues, but each effort was saved by City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. His performance did not meet fans' expectations, who took to social media after the game.

One fan said:

"We need a new striker. I’ve had enough of Nicolas Jackson. Good buildup is absolutely useless if you have ZERO composure, finishing ability, or maturity in the final third. He’s cost us WAY TOO many times, including this match. Stop making excuses for him."

Another fan said:

"Nicolas Jackson failed to score from this position, Bro should just stop football and start farming."

A third fan slammed him, saying:

"Nicolas Jackson is the most frustrating player I’ve ever seen. And I watch United every week."

A fan mocked him, adding:

"Nicolas Jackson validates so many football manager animations."

Yet another Chelsea fan wrote:

"NICOLAS JACKSON PLAYS FOR CITY."

Another Blues fan slammed the forward:

"Nicolas Jackson is the reason why Pochettino will be getting the heat again tonight. Average player in front of goal...."

An unhappy fan noted:

"Nicolas Jackson lost us this game today facts."

Here is a selection of their posts:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea: Match recap

Bernardo Silva sealed the deal for Pep Guardiola's men in front of the crowd at the Wembley Stadium in the 84th minute. The Cityzens have cemented their slot in the FA Cup final, while the Blues will end their season without a trophy.

Mauricio Pochettino's men were positive through much of the game, as they dealt well with City's tempo and forced them to scramble during counter-attacks. However, much of it led to nothing, as the Blues were wasteful at Wembley.

Chelsea did have a penalty shout when Cole Palmer's free-kick seemed to hit Jack Grealish's arm, but referee Michael Oliver waved the claims away. City enjoyed 63% possession in the encounter but could only manage three shots on target. Chelsea, on the other hand, converted their 37% possession to five shots on target but failed to find the back of the net.

Poll : Will Chelsea make it into top four this season? Yes No 12 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback