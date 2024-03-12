“Stop the hatred, there’s nothing wrong with what I did” - Manchester United star reveals he has deleted social media to focus on Ramadan 

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has explained that he deleted all images and posts with the Red Devils on social media to focus on Ramadan.

The Ivorian winger has struggled to find game time at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag after coming back from injury at the end of December. Diallo then mysteriously deleted all posts relating to Manchester United on all of his social media accounts.

He also updated the cover photo of his X account to a picture of him in a Sunderland shirt, having had a successful loan spell with the Championship side last season, scoring 14 goals.

Diallo's actions led Manchester United fans to speculate over his future, with some drawing parallels with Jadon Sancho's departure on loan in January. The Ivory Coast international has now explained why he deleted all posts related to the Red Devils on his social media.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“I’ve deactivated my social media for a month just to focus on Ramadan. Stop the hatred, there’s nothing wrong with what I did."

Diallo added:

“It’s holy month for me and social media is a place where there are bad things to see during fasting."

Diallo suffered a long-term knee injury ahead of the current campaign, leaving him sidelined nearly until the end of 2023. The winger has managed just over an hour of action for Manchester United in three brief appearances across competitions this calendar year.

"You have to win off the pitch" - Manchester United legend Gary Neville breaks silence after being enlisted for Old Trafford regeneration project

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has opened up about being enlisted in the regeneration project for Old Trafford. The pundit insists that as a football club, winning off the pitch is just as important as on it.

The Red Devils announced earlier this month their plans to rejuvenate the Theater of Dreams, which was constructed way back in 1910. The club announced a special task force including Neville, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, and Chief Executive of Trafford Council, Sara Todd to take part in the project.

While their decision has received a lot of scrutiny from some fans, Neville believes it is a necessary step to take to facilitate the development in and around the stadium.

The former Manchester United right-back said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think there has been no development at all for 15 (to) 20 years around Old Trafford. You have got to win on the football pitch as a football club, but you have to win off the pitch and you have got to generate something around your ground that inspires the local community and inspires millions of people who come to Old Trafford every single year."