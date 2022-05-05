"Stop joking, that can't be true" - Sergio Aguero suggests PSG superstar Lionel Messi was in awe of Real Madrid's comeback against Manchester City 

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has suggested Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi was in awe of Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League comeback against his former side on May 4.

In the 89th minute of the dramatic semi-final second-leg between City and Madrid, the Premier League leaders were 1-0 up on the night and leading 5-3 on aggregate.

Pep Guardiola's men seemed to be sailing through to the final in Paris on May 28 to face Liverpool via Riyad Mahrez's sweet 73rd-minute strike.

But two Rodrygo goals in the space of two minutes during added time would take the tie to extra-time.

Karim Benzema's first-half penalty in extra-time would then shatter Manchester City's hearts.

According to Aguero, Lionel Messi, formerly of Madrid's bitter rivals Barcelona texted him displaying his shock at what will go down as one of the most unbelievable comebacks in the competition's history.

Messi supposedly texted:

""Stop joking, that can't be true."

Aguero himself had a similar reaction to Real Madrid's comeback whilst streaming with former City striker Carlos Tevez.

Wednesday's defeat for Manchester City will go down in history as one of the biggest shocks in Champions League history.

Real Madrid make the most of Manchester City's Champions League curse

An all too familiar feeling for Guardiola

Real Madrid's comeback victory over Manchester City shocked the football world but fans have come to expect a capitulation by the Premier League side.

Last year, Guardiola's men fell at the final hurdle against a Chelsea side who were heavily touted as the underdogs.

Guardiola's decision not to start a defensive midfielder has been debated and it's the closest the Cityzens have come to Champions League glory, losing 1-0 to the Blues on the night.

In 2019/2020 City would make a shock-exit at the hands of that campaign's underdog-story Ligue 1 side Lyon in the quarter-finals.

Due to COVID-19 the game was played behind-closed-doors, in Lisbon and only in one-leg.

Lyon would make the most of those regulations and defeat a City side that never really got going on the night 3-1.

A double from Moussa Dembele and a Maxwell Cornet opener with only Kevin De Bruyne striking back for the Etihad side.

But perhaps the only Manchester City exit from the Champions League, which is more devastating than the one felt against Real Madrid was during the 2018-2019 season.

Guardiola's men faced Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals and surprisingly slipped to a 1-0 away defeat in the first-leg.

In one of the Champions League's greatest thrillers, City managed to bring themselves back into contention at 4-4.

The Etihad would pay witness to what is one of the most iconic moments in both City's and European history.

Raheem Sterling thought he had won it with a late strike in added time with wild scenes of City celebrating then being turned into nightmares when the goal was ruled out by VAR.

Will City ever be able to shake their Champions League curse?

