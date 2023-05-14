"Stop poisoning such a delicate matter with public opinion" - Dani Alves' ex-wife Joana Sanz stands by Barcelona legend amid rape allegations

In light of allegations of sexual assault surrounding Barcelona legend Dani Alves, his ex-wife Joana Sanz has continued to stand by him. A renowned model from Tenerife, Sanz has elected to use her social media platform to advocate for the sanctity of due process.

Recently, a user questioned her silence on the media frenzy surrounding Alves, who is currently held in provisional custody.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Dani Alves faces up to 4 years in prison for sexual assault, and up to 12 years if the charges are reclassified as rape. ⚖️



The alleged victim reportedly refused to receive any financial compensation from the player. She wants justice.



"And when will you publicly oppose an alleged rapist?" the user wrote.

Sanz, seemingly frustrated by this line of inquiry, defended Alves, stating (via Onvoitout):

"I am tired and upset by this type of message or comment. Where is the presumption of innocence?"

Sanz's bold response highlights the increasingly prevalent issue of trial by public opinion, as she criticized those who have already condemned Alves without due legal process.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Accused of rape, Dani Alves has changed his version of events several times to the police.



He now admits to having sex with the complainant but insists it was consensual.



The complainant does not wish to be compensated and only seeks justice.



"So far, the only trial that has taken place is the parallel trial that you have done. I will not be one more to condemn it. Let's stop intoxicating such a delicate matter with public opinion."

Amid the noise and chaos, Sanz continues to stand by Dani Alves, even though they have now broken up.

Dani Alves stands accused by a 23-year-old woman who alleges that she was sexually assaulted by him in a private restroom of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30 last year.

Disturbing details have emerged in the case of embattled Barcelona legend Dani Alves

In a chilling turn of events, the alleged victim in the Dani Alves sexual assault case has broken her silence. Speaking publicly for the first time since the incident, the woman shared a harrowing account of her encounter with the football icon, providing unsettling insights into the events of that night.

The woman recounted her experience (via Mundo Deportivo) on the Spanish morning talk show, "El Programa de Ana Rosa."

She alleged that Alves turned aggressive, detailing a series of events that involved both verbal and physical assault. According to her, the Barcelona legend not only made derogatory comments but also became physically aggressive when she expressed her desire to leave.

“I voluntarily agreed to go to the bathroom. After he gave me some kisses, I told him I wanted to leave, but he said no. He started saying nasty things to me, like ‘you’re my w****,’ and he then started hitting me."

“He threw my purse on the floor and hit me. I do not want to publicly admit what has happened. Nobody will believe me because they will think that I entered into this voluntarily."

Dani Alves, who is the most decorated footballer of all time with 43 senior trophies, has been held in custody for over 100 days and has been denied bail twice.

