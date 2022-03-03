"Stop that son of a b** Putin" - Ex-Liverpool striker Andriy Voronin asks for weapons to defend Ukraine from Russian attack

Former Liverpool and Ukrainian forward Andriy Voronin has said that he is willing to take up arms against Russia to defend his motherland.

Voronin worked as an assistant manager for Russian club Dynamo Moscow before the start of the war between the two neighboring nations. After Russia's invasion, Voronin left Ukraine to seek refuge in Germany.

The Ukrainian forward has now called the Russian President a 'son of a b****' for destroying his nation and scaring millions of others through brutal force.

TODAY @todayng Andriy Voronin calls Vladimir Putin a ‘son of a b*tch’ as he quits Dynamo Moscow role today.ng/a/292361 Andriy Voronin calls Vladimir Putin a ‘son of a b*tch’ as he quits Dynamo Moscow role today.ng/a/292361

Voronin expressed his emotions during an interaction with a German magazine in which he said that he would never return to Russia.

He added:

"I could no longer work in the country that is bombing my homeland."

Voronin has 40 appearances to his name as a player for English Premier League club Liverpool. However, the Ukrainian international spent the majority of his professional football career playing for German clubs. Voronin has played for Borussia Moenchengladbach, Mainz, Cologne, Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha Berlin.

Upon his arrival in Germany, Voronin was asked what he thinks Germany could do for Ukraine against the Russian offensive, and he said:

"Stop that son of a b**** Putin, help the refugees. And send weapons so we can defend ourselves.' I'm so proud of our country. We have beautiful cities, great people. We got out of Moscow before it was completely blocked. We couldn't land in Dusseldorf so we flew via Amsterdam. My father, my mother-in-law, my wife and my children are here now.''

Voronin added that the pictures coming out of his war-torn country were horrifying and expressed that he would have had a gun in his hand too had he been present physically in Ukraine.

He added:

"I've been unwell for four days. Really bad. When I see all the pictures from my homeland. When I see the news. It's all as unreal as a movie. But a horror film. I just want to help. With money. Whatever... And I don't know if I should say it: But if I were in Ukraine right now, I'd probably have a gun in my hand too."

Ian Wright calls Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk 'horrible' for his penalty against Chelsea in the League Cup final

Former Arsenal player and TV Football Pundit Ian Wright has called Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk a 'horrible' player for his look full of 'disdain' to Chelsea goalstopper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“To see Kepa standing in the corner and Virgil still put it in that corner - and then it's the way Virgil looked at him. He gave him such a look of disdain, it was horrible. Virgil's horrible!"



Ian Wright on Virgil van Dijk:“To see Kepa standing in the corner and Virgil still put it in that corner - and then it's the way Virgil looked at him. He gave him such a look of disdain, it was horrible. Virgil's horrible!" #awlive [liverpool echo] Ian Wright on Virgil van Dijk:“To see Kepa standing in the corner and Virgil still put it in that corner - and then it's the way Virgil looked at him. He gave him such a look of disdain, it was horrible. Virgil's horrible!" #awlive [liverpool echo]https://t.co/vOXCzQlqt5

Virgil scored a penalty in the same corner as Kepa in the League Cup final against Liverpool. The Chelsea goalstopper missed his chance in the penalty shootout which resulted in Liverpool lifting the domestic title.

Edited by Diptanil Roy