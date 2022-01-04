"Stranger things have happened" - Carlton Cole urges Chelsea to make audacious move for Arsenal star in January

Former Chelsea striker Charlton Cole believes Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could move to Stamford Bridge. Aubameyang is reportedly on his way out of Arsenal in January.

The Gabon international was stripped of the captaincy and has missed several games due to multiple disciplinary breaches. Newcastle United and Barcelona have emerged as favorites to sign the 32-year-old striker.

World of Football @Infogenuino 🚨Newcastle United will have presented a loan proposal, with a call option clause in the order of 23 million euros, to Arsenal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to the 'Mirror'.

However, Charlton Cole believes Chelsea should make a move for Aubameyang. Speaking on Stadium Astro, Cole said:

“He’s not going to go down and start battling relegation, I can’t see that happening. I think he will stick it out where he is and try change the tide. It’s one blip on the way. He’ll have to learn his lesson. He’s been stripped of the captaincy and I think that’s more than enough."

He added that the possibility of Newcastle United getting relegated would deter the Arsenal man. Cole added:

"If he goes up to Newcastle and then gets relegated with Newcastle, where does that leave him?”

Cole also pointed out that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel had managed Aubameyang during their time at Borussia Dortmund. He said:

“If you look at it, Chelsea are in need of a striker as well. Imagine that, you never know! Stranger things have happened. It’s still London, do you know what I mean? But I doubt that would happen as they’re [Arsenal] not going to sell or loan to their rival club.”

He added:

"Look at the history… Dortmund, Tuchel and Aubameyang… they know each other and he knows what he gets out of him. I’m not saying that’s going to happen, I’m just saying it’s a possibility because everything’s a possibility in football."

Aubameyang has scored 92 goals and made 21 assists in 163 appearances for Arsenal. Hence, there won't be any shortage of suitors in the market for him in the winter transfer window.

Chelsea and Arsenal's striker dilemma

Both Chelsea and Arsenal have faced complicated situations with their strikers recently. As mentioned above, Aubameyang has made multiple disciplinary breaches that have seen him become an outcast at the club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has brought huge controversy upon himself after a scathing interview with Sky Sports Italia. He criticized Tuchel's system and expressed his desire to return to Inter Milan just five months after joining Chelsea last summer. You can read his interview here.

This saw him being left out of the squad for Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Temitope @IamTopsy4real Romelu Lukaku dropped entirely by Thomas Tuchel and left out of Chelsea squad to face liverpool today.



Thomas Tuchel just have to apply same method Mikel Arteta used against Aubameyang. Hope Lukaku will not be banish to the reserve team😏 Romelu Lukaku dropped entirely by Thomas Tuchel and left out of Chelsea squad to face liverpool today. Thomas Tuchel just have to apply same method Mikel Arteta used against Aubameyang. Hope Lukaku will not be banish to the reserve team😏 https://t.co/anGU330SCR

Both Thomas Tuchel and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta have stood strong in the face of the players' tantrums. It remains to be seen what the future holds for both players now.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava