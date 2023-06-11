"Stranger things have happened" – Pundit claims he won't be surprised if Arsenal star joins PSG this summer

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton has said that he would not be shocked if Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard secured a permanent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

Odegaard, 24, has established himself as a star player for Mikel Arteta's side since arriving on a permanent transfer from Real Madrid for £30 million in 2021. He led his team to a surprising Premier League title charge last season.

According to the Daily Mail, PSG have been impressed with the midfielder's recent outings for Arsenal and are set to launch a summer offensive for him. However, the Ligue 1 champions could find it difficult to finalise a potential deal.

During an interaction with Football Insider, Hutton was queried whether Odegaard could join PSG. He elaborated:

"I would never say never in football as stranger things have happened. At this moment in time, I can't see it at all. Everything will depend on the wages, the structure of the deal and obviously, how much Arsenal are looking for."

Asserting that the left-footed star should decide to remain at Arsenal this summer, Hutton continued:

"I just think where he is at this moment in time, being the club captain... they are in the Champions League; they want to move forward. (Mikel) Arteta looks like a sound manager, so they will want to build their team in the future and Odegaard is a main part. I think it would be a bit early to go somewhere, but then I would not be surprised."

Odegaard, whose current deal expires in 2025, had a stupendous time last season. He helped his team finish second in the 2022-23 Premier League, registering 15 goals and eight assists in 37 games.

Former PSG star responds to transfer question amid Arsenal links

According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Arsenal are interested in roping in former PSG star Xavi Simons in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, PSV Eindhoven are expected to ask for a club-record sum for the Netherlands ace.

During a press conference while on international duty, Simons was queried to shed light on his future. He elaborated:

"I don't know anything yet. I'm currently with the Dutch national team, and I'm going to work here for the next two weeks, and then we'll see what happens next. Soon, we will decide together with my family what is best for me."

Simons, 20, has established himself as one of the top prospects since joining PSV Eindhoven on a free move from PSG last summer. He registered 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions last campaign.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes