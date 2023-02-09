 "Strong and fast at the same time"- Edmond Tapsoba names £100m Chelsea man as his toughest opponent

Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba has named Chelsea ace Romelu Lukaku as the toughest player he has ever faced.

Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter Milan in a staggering £100 million deal back in August 2021. The Belgian, however, failed to find his footing in west London and publicly expressed his desire to return to Inter Milan. The Pensioners granted his wish last summer, sending him back to the San Siro on a season-long loan.

Quick, physically strong, and capable of shooting from anywhere, Lukaku in full flight is a force to be reckoned with. Speaking to Buli News, Tapsoba, who faced Lukaku’s Inter Milan in the 2020-21 Europa League season, lauded his physical attributes, dubbing him his toughest opponent. When asked to name the toughest player he has ever faced, the 24-year-old said:

“Romelu Lukaku. He’s so strong and fast at the same time.”

Lukaku, who is set to return to Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 season, has not been at his best this season. The former Everton striker has featured in only 11 games for the Nerazzurri in the 2022-23 season, scoring twice and claiming an assist.

Manchester City are interested in Chelsea’s star left-back, Fabrizio Romano claims

Manchester City may have come under scrutiny for alleged breaches of Premier League rules, but they are not shying away from planning for the future. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League holders wish to sign a new left-back in the summer and have set their sights on Chelsea’s star full-back Ben Chilwell.

In his Caught Offside Substack column, the Italian journalist revealed:

“Ben Chilwell is one of the players who has been appreciated by Manchester City for years.

“For sure he’s one of the LB to consider, but I’m told not the only one. They will have a shortlist of players in that position and will decide how to proceed together with Pep in May/June.”

Having loaned Joao Cancelo out to Bayern Munich, Pep Guardiola’s side lack personnel on the left side of their defense. If the Blues agree to sell, Chilwell could be the perfect man to fill in. The Englishman has featured in 10 Premier League games for the Pensioners this season, scoring once and claiming two assists.

