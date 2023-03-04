The European Super League sparked widespread outrage and controversy across the world when it was first announced on April 18th, 2021. The breakaway league comprises of 12 of the biggest football clubs on the continent. The formation threatened to fundamentally change the structure of European football as we know it.

However, just two days after the announcement, the ESL was dealt a severe blow. All six English teams involved withdrew their participation as a result of intense fan pressure. A number of other clubs also followed suit, leaving the future of the league in disarray. This led to a pause in the move to create the breakaway league.

The Threat of the Super League

The main issue with the ESL was that it threatened to destroy the existing structure of European football. The 12 founding clubs of the ESL would be granted permanent membership in the league, which guarantees annual participation. This effectively eliminates meritocracy in European football and makes the local league less competitive.

Striving to qualify for European football is one of the beauties of the league season. Clubs across Europe put an unimaginable amount of effort into ensuring they play in one of UEFA's continental competitions the following season. The coming to life of the ESL kills the excitement and drama presented to fans in the bid to achieve qualification.

The league also threatens to undermine the financial stability of other clubs across Europe. A good number of clubs rely on revenue generated from their participation in European competitions and this could be halted by the ESL. The design of ESL gives the bigger teams the capacity to monopolize profit from the league at the expense of other clubs.

Reforms and Relaunch

The Super League has gone back to the drawing board and made some reforming that makes the league more encompassing and based on meritocracy. Recent rumors suggest the league will have up to 80 participating teams across different divisions. Teams will also qualify based on performances in the local league.

90min @90min_Football The chief executive of the European Super League has confirmed plans to relaunch and create a breakaway competition to rival the Champions League. The chief executive of the European Super League has confirmed plans to relaunch and create a breakaway competition to rival the Champions League. 😳

Despite the mixed reactions it encountered when it was announced in 2019, the League is now set to relaunch in 2025 after the initial collapse. The league has been reported to have consulted more than 50 teams across Europe. The league organizers expect to overcome all legal challenges coming their way along the relaunch route.

The reforms instituted in the breakout league seem to address some of the issues highly contested in its initial launch. The relaunch might be welcomed by some sections of the fans this time around, but a lot of people around the world will continue to antagonize. The prospect of ESL changing everything known about European football remains somewhat fearful

The future of European Football?

The first launch of the ESL didn't go as planned. The organizers, however, are restrategizing the best way to stage a comeback. Despite the initial collapse of the ESL, financial sustainability is still a major concern for many clubs across Europe. This could give the Super League a pathway to success whenever it decides to relaunch.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Toni Kroos has shown his support for a new European Super League Toni Kroos has shown his support for a new European Super League 👀 https://t.co/tPsO9VvOHg

In a bid to ensure a viable future, the existing structures of European football need to be reformed. However, any reforms made must be consistent with the values and traditions of the sports. In essence, the future of the Super League in European football lies in the alternative the league offers the continent's football community.

It's unknown what the potential success of the Super League gue would mean for UEFA and its continental competition. European football's governing body won't let that pass so easily, it is expected that the body will give the ESL and its proponents a fight to its last breath. UEFA also has FIFA on its side, this will go a long way in ensuring ESL is never a success.

The Position of the English Teams

The failure of the Super League in its first launch was largely due to the pulling out of the English clubs. Fan protests across England led the Top six teams, who were all involved in the ESL, to pull out of the arrangement. The ESL definitely faces uncertainty considering what position the English clubs and their fans could take this time.

The English clubs are highly crucial to the success of the Super League. Their yes or no to the ESL could make or mar the breakout league. Whether or not the English teams remain interested in the Super League cast a doubt on the possibility of a successful relaunch. Those behind the league are, however, confident of convincing them.

The English Premier League is the most-watched football league in the world and it has the most financially stable teams in the whole of Europe. Joining the ESL might appear unnecessary, considering the financial edge it already has over its European counterpart. However, what really matters, in the end, is the position the English fans take.

