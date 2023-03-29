"Stuck in the ice age era" - Yaya Toure omits PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe as he names 3 best left-wingers in world football, fans brutally troll him

Yaya Toure has had to face trolling from a section of fans after ignoring Kylian Mbappe in the top three left-wingers in world football currently. All three picks of the former Manchester City midfielder have been questioned, as he didn't name some of the most obvious choices.

When asked to name his three best left-wingers in the game currently, Toure named Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Sadio Mane, which left fans by surprise.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Who are the three best left-wingers in the world? Who are the three best left-wingers in the world? 👀 https://t.co/GyfVZK9MV5

Some went on to question whether he's regularly watching football. Another fan wrote:

"The guy that said Martinelli knows ball. Yaya is stuck in the ice age era. Lol."

Nelli @NelliSauce @ESPNUK The guy that said Martinelli knows ball. Yaya is stuck in the ice age era. Lol @ESPNUK The guy that said Martinelli knows ball. Yaya is stuck in the ice age era. Lol

Here are some of the other fan reactions:

Fiko @black_fiko @ESPNUK Im not sure Yaya Toure has watched football recently @ESPNUK Im not sure Yaya Toure has watched football recently😂

KG¹⁰ 🏴‍☠️ @HybridFWD @ESPNUK Sterling, Msne & Sane in 2023 what was my man on @ESPNUK Sterling, Msne & Sane in 2023 what was my man on 😭😭😭

Saddam @Saddam_KE @ESPNUK You can tell Yaya doesn’t watch football @ESPNUK You can tell Yaya doesn’t watch football 😂😂

The same question was directed at many during the aforementioned questionnaire. The likes of Mbappe, Gabriel Martinelli, Vinicius Junior and Marcus Rashford were among the most picked names.

How Mbappe, Sane, Mane and Sterling have fared for their respective side this term?

Leroy Sane has been the most prolific in terms of goal contributions this term. The Germany international has scored 13 and assisted seven goals for Bayern Munich across competitions this season.

His club teammate Mane has failed to recapture the form he consistently showed at Liverpool. He has still managed 11 goals and 15 goals in 28 games across competitions.

Sterling has had a disappointing season with Chelsea since arriving them from Manchester City last summer. He has scored seven goals and assisted three in 27 games while playing across the frontline.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has outperformed all three of Toure's picks by a mile. The France international has 31 goals and eight assists for Paris Saint-Germain across competitions this season. He also led his national side to the final of the World Cup last year in Qatar and scored a hat-trick in the final, where they lost to Lionel Messi's Argentina.

Poll : 0 votes