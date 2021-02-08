Stunning details emerge of Cristiano Ronaldo's workout routine and diet 

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed an exceptional career in Europe and is one of the best players in the history of the sport. The Portuguese superstar is an incredible athlete and his lifestyle and training routines have made him a torchbearer of athleticism and sporting discipline in the modern era.

The Juventus striker is currently 36 years old but has shown no signs of slowing down and remains a potent force. Ronaldo has already scored 16 goals in Serie A this season and is still one of the world's best players.

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo believes Cristiano Ronaldo, who turned 36 on Friday, is a "hero" who still surprises him every day in training. — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 6, 2021

While most professional football players decide to move to cash-rich leagues after they turn 30, Cristiano Ronaldo has defied all odds and is one of the fittest players in Europe at the moment.

The former Real Madrid star has an intense training regimen that allows him to remain at the top of his game. Cristiano Ronaldo is renowned for his hard work and focus and his sheer perseverance has made him a role model for youngsters aspiring to take to the sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo's diet and training routine are the secrets to his success

Cristiano Ronaldo is incredibly fit

Cristiano Ronaldo's training routines have made him one of the world's best athletes. The modern-day legend is often the first to begin training sessions and is a dedicated footballing professional.

According to reports published by Spanish publication AS, Cristiano Ronaldo maintains a particularly strict diet and eats six small meals a day. The Portuguese star avoids sugar and frozen food and thoroughly enjoys his seafood. Ronaldo also drinks plenty of water and nourishes himself with fruit juice.

Advertisement

Ronaldo's strict discipline with respect to his diet has paid dividends on the pitch in the past. Professional footballers often struggle with consistency and longevity but the five-time Ballon d'Or winner seems in no mood to relent.

Cristiano Ronaldo's exercise and diet secrets. (It involves a lot of chicken): https://t.co/DpPcUDarht pic.twitter.com/WCKuyFbL4w — AS English (@English_AS) October 2, 2019

In addition to adequate sleep and the occasional cryotherapy session, Cristiano Ronaldo also follows an intense fitness routine that involves five days at the gym. The Portuguese forward also attends pilates and swimming sessions and has emphasized the importance of mental health in the past.

"Mental strength is just as important as physical strength and will help you achieve your goals."

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently plying his trade at Juventus after legendary stints at Real Madrid and Manchester United. Ronaldo has spoken about his retirement in the recent past but with his discipline and power of will, defenses across Italy will likely have to be on guard for a few more years.

Also Read: 5 cricketers who chose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo