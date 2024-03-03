"Stunning footballer" - Gary Lineker hails Manchester City superstar as Cityzens beat Manchester United 3-1 in PL

Former Leicester City striker Gary Lineker has waxed lyrical of Manchester City attacker Phil Foden following his performance in the 3-1 Premier League win over Manchester United on Sunday (March 3).

The Red Devils drew first blood through Marcus Rashford in the eighth minute. Despite squandering a few opportunities to build on their lead and Erling Haaland producing an incredible miss at the other end on the cusp of half-time, Erik ten Hag's side led at the break.

However, Foden hauled the Cityzens back on level terms in the 58th minute with a fine finish to beat United custodian Andre Onana. The 23-year-old then scored his second of the night 10 minutes from time to put the reigning three-time champions ahead.

Haaland atoned for his earlier miss by applying the coup de grace in the first minute of stoppage time to confirm the win for Pep Guardiola's side who condemned the Red Devils to back-to-back league defeats.

Lineker hailed Foden for his 'stunning' development over the years, tweeting:

"What a player Phil Foden has become. Stunning footballer."

Foden, 23, is up to 18 goals across competitions, the most he has netted in a single campaign for City, who are back to within a point of leaders Liverpool (63) with 11 games remaining.

What's next for Manchester City and Manchester United?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (left) and his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola

Manchester City and Manchester United are in the midst of contrasting campaigns. While City are on the hunt for an unprecedented Premier League four-peat and back-to-back continental trebles, United are struggling to return to the Champions League.

The win on Sunday extended City's unbeaten run across competitions to 19 games since their 1-0 league loss at Aston Villa in December. They next entertain FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg at the Etihad on Wednesday (March 6).

The Cityzens will then travel to leaders Liverpool four days later for a top-of-the-table Premier League clash, which could determine the title race this season. Meanwhile, United are next in action at home to Everton in the league on Saturday (March 9).

