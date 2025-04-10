“Suarez’s legacy is getting absolutely mudded”, “Not even funny” - Fans claim Barcelona star has now surpassed club legend

Barcelona fans have lauded striker Robert Lewandowski, with some claiming the Pole has surpassed Luis Suarez's legendary status at the club. The 36-year-old was on target as he scored a brace in La Blaugrana's 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday (April 9).

Raphinha gave the Spanish giants the lead in the 25th minute. The Brazilian star assisted Lewandowski for Barca's second three minutes after the break. The prolific Pole scored his second of the night 18 minutes later, before Lamine Yamal delivered a fourth goal (77') to seal a comfortable win over their German counterparts.

Lewandowski has been in impeccable form this season, registering 40 goals and three assists in 45 matches across competitions. The former Bayern Munich forward has netted 11 times in 11 Champions League outings and is only behind teammate Raphinha for most goals in the competition this season.

Barcelona fans on X were delighted with Lewandowski after yet another commendable display against Dortmund. A section of fans claimed that he has overtaken Suarez's legacy at the club with his performance and numbers since arriving three seasons ago from Bayern Munich.

"Lewandowski is probably about to reach his 3rd UCL final with his last three clubs. While being the top scorer in Europe at 36 years old. He has shit all over Suarez’s legacy it’s insane," one fan commented.

"Lewandowski is so clear pf suarez, it's not even funny.How do you score 27 ucl goals in your whole career yet sneak your way into best striker of this generation debates?..absolutely diabolical PR," another fan wrote.

"Lewandowski needs only 6 more goals to be Barca’s 2nd highest goalscorer in UCL. Suarez’s legacy is getting absolutely MUDDED," chimed in another.

"Im sorry but What Lewandowski is doing is something Suarez could never. I do think Suarez has the higher prime, but Lewandowski's longevity is unmatched. A real club legend. If he brings home the CL he has cemented his Era for the club without Messi," one fan added.

"Suarez played like a grandma in his final season with us and he was 33 back then. Lewa is turning 37 this summer, Crazy Longevity," a fan tweeted.

Another fan posted a statistic of Lewandowski's Champions League goals for Barcelona as compared to that of Saurez.

"Now you see why Lewa is a better striker than Suarez in history," another fan opined.

Luis Suarez is regarded as one of Barcelona's finest forwards of all time. The Uruguayan striker recorded 195 goals and 113 assists in 283 appearances for the club. He also won four league titles, the Champions League, and several other honors with the Catalan giants.

Robert Lewandowski, meanwhile, has registered 99 goals and 20 assists in 140 games for Barca so far. He is yet to lead the side to Champions League glory but has guided them to a LaLiga crown and two Supercopa de Espana titles.

Robert Lewandowski closes gap on Barcelona and Real Madrid legends' Champions League records

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has closed the gap on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the Champions League all-time goalscorers list. The Poland international scored a brace in his side's 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, taking his tally in the competition to 105 goals from 131 games.

Ronaldo tops the chart with 140 goals in 183 appearances, while Messi is second with 129 goals in 163 appearances. Lewandowski will hope to add more goals to his tally and help La Blaugrana progress further in the competition.

Hansi Flick's side will still be weary of the German giants when they travel to Dortmund for the reverse fixture on Tuesday, April 15.

