"Successfully ruined my beloved club", "Will forever be mid and will remain mid" - Chelsea fans slam Enzo Maresca after 2-2 Ipswich draw

Fans slammed Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca following the come-from-behind 2-2 Premier League home draw with newly promoted Ipswich Town on Sunday (April 13).

The Blues made a horror start at Stamford Bridge, with Julio Ensico putting the visitors in front after 19 minutes. Things got worse for Maresca's side, as the on-loan Brighton midfielder registered another goal contribution, setting up Ben Johnson, who had assisted Ipswich's first, 14 minutes before half-time.

An own goal from Axel Tuanzebe seconds into the second period provided a way back into the contest for the Blues. Just as Ipswich looked good for a rare league double against the Premier League giants, the on-loan Jadon Sancho spared Maresca's blushes with an 80th-minute equaliser with a top finish.

The Blues then squandered two late chances to grab all three points, as a second straight stalemate keeps them only ahead of sixth-placed Aston Villa on goal difference.

Fans looked far from pleased with the Blues' performance, with one having a go at the boss:

"Enzo Maresca has successfully ruined my belowed club."

Another was more scathing in his assessment of the Italian:

"Maresca will forever be mid and will remain mid. Foolish man! Incompetent bastard."

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one tweeting:

"Maresca is not a good manager."

Another posted:

"Sack Maresca Already!!! That Italian shouldn't be Chelsea manager."

"Maresca has no clue at all, imagine Chelsea struggling with Ipswich Town," tweeted one.

Another fan wrote:

"Maresca has blood on his hands.."

The race for the top-five is heating up, with Nottingham Forest (third), Manchester City, Chelsea and Aston Villa - in that order - separated by just three points with six games remaining.

What's next for Chelsea?

Blues boss Enzo Maresca

Chelsea have a fight in their hands to return to the UEFA Champions League next season, as they struggled to get going against an Ipswich Town side who are all set to go down.

Coming off a goalless Premier League draw at Brentford last weekend, Maresca's side returned to winning ways with a commanding 3-0 win at Legia Warsaw in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg.

Nevertheless, they dropped points in the league for the second straight weekend. The Blues have little time to dwell on the dropped points, though, as they next host Legia on Thursday (April 17).

Maresca's side are looking to become the first team to win European club football's three major competitions.

