"Such humiliation of defenders should be illegal" - Barcelona fans lose their minds over Pedri's wondergoal against Sevilla

Barcelona maintained their title hopes thanks to a 1-0 win against Sevilla on Sunday night, but it was Pedri who stole the show with a superb individual winning goal.

Following a tense, goalless first seventy minutes, the 19-year-old lit up the Camp Nou after showing great composure to beat two defenders, before firing an effort from outside the area past a helpless Sevilla goalkeeper.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Stayed up all night watching replays of Pedri's goal ngl Stayed up all night watching replays of Pedri's goal ngl

The result moved La Blaugrana into second place in La Liga, and they currently sit 12 points behind their great rivals Real Madrid, who have played one game more.

Pedri is widely considered to be one of the best young players in world football, and his wondergoal against the six-time Europa League winners is just the latest moment from a teenager who has already achieved so much in his short career. Pedri was even named Euro 2020 young player of the tournament last summer.

.🇨🇦 @sh1fty_fcb Foden this, Mbappe that, Then Haaland…



Meanwhile Pedri is already in the xavi and Iniesta debate Foden this, Mbappe that, Then Haaland…Meanwhile Pedri is already in the xavi and Iniesta debate https://t.co/Wlj7kYMdGQ

What a goal 🥳🥳 / dembele/ Messi When Pedri says sit you sitWhat a goal🥳🥳/ dembele/ Messi When Pedri says sit you sit What a goal 👏😳👌❤💙🥳🥳⚽️⚽️ / dembele/ Messi https://t.co/gJYHSEfT2D

Barcelona legend & fans react to Pedri's superb goal

Legendary forward Gary Lineker, who made 137 for the Catalonian giants, claimed the skill that Pedri showed "should be illegal."

The former England striker scored 52 times in his three seasons in Spain, winning the Copa del Rey and European Cup Winner's Cup, and has been a vocal supporter of the club on social media.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Premier Sports @PremierSportsTV



The Sevilla defence left scrambling as the youngster bided his time before smashing Barca in front MAGIC from Pedri!The Sevilla defence left scrambling as the youngster bided his time before smashing Barca in front MAGIC from Pedri! 😱😱The Sevilla defence left scrambling as the youngster bided his time before smashing Barca in front 🔵🔴 https://t.co/OfTA56YxI4 Such humiliation of defenders should be illegal. twitter.com/PremierSportsT… Such humiliation of defenders should be illegal. twitter.com/PremierSportsT…

It has been an extremely difficult few years for Barca, who this season failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages for the first time in twenty years.

The club are also over €1.3 billion in debt, according to Front Office Sports, following some disastrous signings.

However, one consistent positive for the club has been the emergence of their young stars who have graduated from the world-famous La Masia academy, such as Ansu Fati, Gavi and of course Pedri himself.

Barca fans were quick to jump onto social media to praise the youngster following his goal.

One fan compared the Spanish international to club icon Andres Iniesta, while another said the midfielder was even better than other elite young players such as Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

Gadimov @gadimov8 God sent the Pedri for those who couldn't watch the İniesta God sent the Pedri for those who couldn't watch the İniesta✨ https://t.co/AdjqycSH0X

GBOLAHAN 💙♥️ @iammuiizz Pedri is simply incredible; despite being a youngster, he is already playing like a veteran. He has made a tremendous impact on the team. In every game, he has dominated the midfield and performed magic with the ball. He is undoubtedly the youngest best player on the planet. Pedri is simply incredible; despite being a youngster, he is already playing like a veteran. He has made a tremendous impact on the team. In every game, he has dominated the midfield and performed magic with the ball. He is undoubtedly the youngest best player on the planet.💯 https://t.co/OMX5nWJOlr

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Monchi (Sevilla sporting director): "I don't know if Pedri's goal will go down in history. What I do know, is that it was scored by a player that will possibly go down in history." Monchi (Sevilla sporting director): "I don't know if Pedri's goal will go down in history. What I do know, is that it was scored by a player that will possibly go down in history." https://t.co/YQl23zx4Fr

Pedri isn't one of the best young players in the world. He's one of the best players in the world, full stop.

A Maestro in the making.

Visça Barca

#BarçaSevilla From once as low as 10th in the table to 2nd now. Incredible turnaround, Beautiful football plus free scoring.Pedri isn't one of the best young players in the world. He's one of the best players in the world, full stop.A Maestro in the making.Visça Barca From once as low as 10th in the table to 2nd now. Incredible turnaround, Beautiful football plus free scoring. ✨Pedri isn't one of the best young players in the world. He's one of the best players in the world, full stop.A Maestro in the making. 🎩💫Visça Barca#BarçaSevilla https://t.co/pCarzWF4aa

𝘼𝙢𝙞𝙩 @Am1tmgd You know it was a good day when both messi and pedri scored today You know it was a good day when both messi and pedri scored today ⚽ 🌟 https://t.co/cMvmZD7Vt1

Orgasmic to watch him play Pedri is the best of his generation, an elite baller!Orgasmic to watch him play Pedri is the best of his generation, an elite baller!Orgasmic to watch him play✨ https://t.co/T61YKzcWyg

Sevilla sporting director Monchi even commmeted on the brilliant goal, saying:

"I don't know if Pedri's goal will go down in history. What I do know, is that it was scored by a player that will possibly go down in history."

Barcelona face Eintract Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-finals next, before visiting Levante in the league.

