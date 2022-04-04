"Such humiliation of defenders should be illegal" - Barcelona fans lose their minds over Pedri's wondergoal against Sevilla

Barcelona maintained their title hopes thanks to a 1-0 win against Sevilla on Sunday night, but it was Pedri who stole the show with a superb individual winning goal.
Following a tense, goalless first seventy minutes, the 19-year-old lit up the Camp Nou after showing great composure to beat two defenders, before firing an effort from outside the area past a helpless Sevilla goalkeeper.
The result moved La Blaugrana into second place in La Liga, and they currently sit 12 points behind their great rivals Real Madrid, who have played one game more.
Pedri is widely considered to be one of the best young players in world football, and his wondergoal against the six-time Europa League winners is just the latest moment from a teenager who has already achieved so much in his short career. Pedri was even named Euro 2020 young player of the tournament last summer.
Barcelona legend & fans react to Pedri's superb goal
Legendary forward Gary Lineker, who made 137 for the Catalonian giants, claimed the skill that Pedri showed "should be illegal."
The former England striker scored 52 times in his three seasons in Spain, winning the Copa del Rey and European Cup Winner's Cup, and has been a vocal supporter of the club on social media.
It has been an extremely difficult few years for Barca, who this season failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages for the first time in twenty years.
The club are also over €1.3 billion in debt, according to Front Office Sports, following some disastrous signings.
However, one consistent positive for the club has been the emergence of their young stars who have graduated from the world-famous La Masia academy, such as Ansu Fati, Gavi and of course Pedri himself.
Barca fans were quick to jump onto social media to praise the youngster following his goal.
One fan compared the Spanish international to club icon Andres Iniesta, while another said the midfielder was even better than other elite young players such as Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.
Sevilla sporting director Monchi even commmeted on the brilliant goal, saying:
"I don't know if Pedri's goal will go down in history. What I do know, is that it was scored by a player that will possibly go down in history."
Barcelona face Eintract Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-finals next, before visiting Levante in the league.