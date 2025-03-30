"Such players are always an option" - European giants' confrim club are thinking about re-signing Manchester United's Christian Eriksen

Eredivisie giants Ajax are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen in the summer. The Dutch giants' sporting director, Marijn Beuker, has opened up about their interest in bringing the Dane back to the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Beuker has admitted that Ajax are monitoring the situation of their former players like Eriksen, Dusan Tadic, and Daley Blind. He also insisted that the Dutch giants are keen on the players but also don't want to block the pathway for youngsters.

He said, as quoted by UtdDistrict on X:

"He is one of the players who has performed fantastically with us in the past that we are thinking about [signing]. There will be multiples in the media. Other names mentioned are those of Dusan Tadic and Daley Blind."

Beuker added:

"Such players are always an option. To look at it. It has to fit into the phase we are in, though. In the salary structure. You also don't want to block youth players coming up."

The Ajax official concluded:

"That we are open to thinking about it is clear. Only it has to fit into the overall picture for the future."

Christian Eriksen looks very likely to leave Manchester United in the summer, with his contract set to expire. He joined the Red Devils in 2022 on a free transfer and has mostly been a squad player for the Red Devils.

The 33-year-old has played 1436 minutes of first-team football this season, scoring four times while also setting up as many goals.

The Denmark international spent five years on the books of Ajax as a youngster between 2008 and 2013. During his stint at Ajax, he established himself as one of the brightest young players in world football before earning a move to Tottenham Hotspur. He made 163 appearances for the Dutch giants, scoring 32 times and producing 65 assists.

Manchester United join PSG and Arsenal in the race for Spanish keeper: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia, who is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal. As reported by Spanish outlet AS, the 23-year-old has emerged as a coveted player with both Manchester United and Arsenal looking for new keepers.

Garcia has impressed with Espanyol in LaLiga this season having produced the most number of saves so far. He has made 101 saves this campaign and has been awarded 'LaLiga Save of the Month' back-to-back in February and March.

Apart from PSG, Arsenal, and Manchester United, the Spaniard has also attracted interest from a host of other European clubs. He has so far made 57 senior appearances for Espanyol, keeping 17 clean sheets and conceding only 61 times.

