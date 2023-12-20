"Sums up his Chelsea career" – Blues star criticized by ex-Premier League striker Glenn Murray despite EFL Cup win

Ex-Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray has slammed Nicolas Jackson for a missed effort in Chelsea's EFL Cup quarter-final win over Newcastle United this Tuesday (December 19).

Jackson, who joined the Blues from Villarreal for £32 million in the summer, started his side's cup clash against the Magpies. The 22-year-old was taken off in the 69th minute after failing to threaten the visitors.

Prior to his substitution, the Senegalese attacker spurned a big chance in the 55th minute of the match. He received Armando Broja's pass, took a touch, and then hit a low shot just past the opposition post.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Murray shared his two cents on Jackson's missed opportunity in front of the Newcastle goal at Stamford Bridge. He commented (h/t The Boot Room):

"Nicolas Jackson stands with his hands on his head as he knows that was a glorious chance, that sums up his Chelsea career."

After Jackson's departure, Chelsea managed to restore parity via Mykhailo Mudryk in the injury-time of the EFL Cup last-eight clash. After a scoreline of 1-1 in regular time, they beat Newcastle 4-2 on penalties.

Earlier this week, Jackson opened up on his struggles at Chelsea. During a recent interview with The Standard, the striker elaborated:

"It is okay, it is not what I was going for, though it is my first season, so I am happy, although everybody is talking sh**. I am very happy, I don't care what people say. It is just people who don't know about football. I will just continue to play more games and score more goals. I should have scored more because I have missed some chances."

So far, Jackson has scored eight goals in 20 matches for the Blues.

Mauricio Pochettino claims he is elated with Chelsea's performance against Newcastle

Speaking at a post-game press conference, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino lauded his side's grit and determination in their recent win over Newcastle. He said (h/t football.london):

"I am so pleased and the players deserve some credit. After conceding the way we did, we didn't deserve to concede, it can affect any team. We reacted really well and dominated the game against a very good team like Newcastle. The most important in football is to believe until the end and that was possible because we keep believing and then always we know penalties are a lottery."

The Blues, who relished 78% possession in their latest tie, registered 15 shots and completed a whopping 776 passes against the Magpies.

Pochettino's outfit are next set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their league clash at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday (December 24).