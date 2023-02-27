"Super Ballon d'Or loading" - Fans react as PSG superstar Lionel Messi scores 700th club goal

Fans on Twitter went into meltdown as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi scored his 700th club career goal against Olympique de Marseille in Le Classique.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the Parisians in the top-of-the-table clash. Messi was the provider for the Frenchman's opener in the 25th minute. Mbappe returned the favor four minutes later as he assisted Messi.

The Argentine bagged his 700th club career goal by netting the second for PSG. The 35-year-old has now scored 28 goals for the Parisians. Messi scored a massive 672 goals for Barcelona before his move to France and is the Catalan club's all-time top scorer as well.

Fans went into delirium after Lionel Messi's goal. One fan claimed that Messi deserves the Super Ballon d'Or, an award which is given to the best player in the last century. He wrote:

"Super Ballon d'or loading."

Messi became the second player in history to score 700 goals at club level. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved that feat before.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Lionel Messi's historic achievement:

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola compared PSG superstar Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland

While Lionel Messi is plying his trade at PSG at the moment, the Argentine superstar had massive success under Pep Guardiola in Barcelona.

One player who has blossomed in Guardiola's tutelage this season is Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has scored 33 goals so far this campaign and is leading the Premier League Golden Boot race with 27 league goals to his name.

Guardiola, however, explained the main difference between Messi and Haaland, saying (via GiveMeSport):

“[Haaland] needs the team to score the goals, He’s not like Messi, like he can go and get the ball, dribble past three or four [players]. He can decide the game for himself. Erling needs the team. It’s not all about him. We have to find, I have to find, the way, to the players, ‘guys, in this type of situations, he’s there’.”

While Haaland is a tremendous goalscorer, there are many traits in Messi's game that Haaland doesn't expertize in. Playmaking, vision, and dribbling are to name a few.

