Supercomputer makes surprise prediction over where Arsenal will finish this season despite current lead over Man City

The supercomputer at FiveThirtyEight has made its prediction that current leaders Arsenal will finish second at the end of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

According to the computer, Manchester City will come out on top as champions, despite currently sitting five points behind the Gunners.

City have enjoyed a successful run in the Premier League in recent years, winning the championship four times in the previous five seasons. Meanwhile, Arsenal haven't won the title since 2004.

Despite the Gunners' impressive form this season, the supercomputer expects the Cityzens to take charge in the coming months and win the title by one point. It has predicted that City will rack up 84 points, while the Gunners will have to make do with 83 points.

GOAL @goal Arsenal win their first three Premier League games for the first time since 2004-05 Arsenal win their first three Premier League games for the first time since 2004-05 👀 https://t.co/F8dER6jYIT

Over the course of next few weeks, Arsenal will face a tough run of fixtures as they try to hold onto their lead and secure a long-awaited Premier League title.

They will face Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in January, before facing Manchester City in February.

They have lost just one game this season in the league and drawn twice.

Manchester City will hope to continue their winning streak while Arsenal will hope to claim the championship after almost two decades.

Arsenal have been told why securing Shaktar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is so expensive

Arsenal are reportedly prioritizing a move for Mykhaylo Mudryk as they continue to negotiate a transfer fee with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Gunners made an opening bid of £55 million, which was rejected by Shakhtar. Their improved offer of £62 million was rejected as well. Shakhtar's valuation of Mudryk is reportedly £88 million.

Chelsea are also reportedly interested in signing Mudryk and are set to make a last-ditch attempt to hijack the deal.

Ukrainian football agent Igor Kryvenko has warned the Gunners that Shakhtar is not realistically looking at the situation. Speaking to Footboom (via Football.London), the agent explained:

“Shakhtar won’t let Mudryk go for the money they are currently offering. €100m (£88m) is an inadequate price. A player from the Ukrainian championship cannot cost more than, for example, a player from the Netherlands. You have to look at things realistically."

He continued:

"There is a market value, and Shakhtar seem to be taking figures from the ceiling. The guy [Mudryk] is in the ‘golden cage’. I know for sure that in the summer, Brentford offered good money for Mudryk, but the Donetsk team refused. It seems as if they want to reflect on their talent and everything that they lost in the past failed transfers.”

Mudryk has registered 10 goals and eight assists in 18 appearances for Shakhtar across competitions this season.

