Supercomputer picks 2024/25 Champions League winner; Liverpool miss out with team that has never won competition predicted as champions

Bettingexpert's supercomputer BETSIE has recently predicted the winner of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 and it is not Liverpool. The supercomputer reportedly ran 100,000 simulations and predicted that a completely new winner would be crowned at the end of this season.

Liverpool have arguably been the best European side this season, both in the Premier League and the the UEFA Champions League. The Merseysiders are at the summit of the UCL table with 21 points, having won all seven games so far.

In the Premier League, Liverpool are table-toppers with 50 points in 21 games. They are six points clear of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand. Their marquee forward Mohamed Salah has recorded a goal contribution every 66.67 minutes this season. He is already among the top contenders for this year's Ballon d'Or, registering 22 goals and 17 assists in 31 games across competitions.

According to a report by The Sun, supercomputer BETSIE has inferred that Arsenal are the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this year. Mikel Arteta's side have become champions in 26.3% of the simulations. They are followed by Liverpool, who have won the simulated tournaments 21.6% times.

Real Madrid (9.4%), Barcelona (8.9%) and Bayern Munich (6.7%) make up the top five favorites to win the tournament this year. Other teams in the top 10 include Paris Saint-Germain (6.5%), Manchester City (6.2%), Inter Milan (3.9%), Bayer Leverkusen (3.7%), and Atalanta (1.7%).

At present, Arsenal are third in the UEFA Champions League table with 16 points in seven games. Last season, they reached the quarter-finals but were eventually eliminated by Bayern Munich by a 3-2 margin over two legs.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot addresses 'best in the world' comments ahead of side's Champions League clash against Lille

Liverpool boss Arne Slot reacted to Brentford boss Thomas Frank's comments ahead of their game against LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League. After the Reds defeated Brentford 2-0 in the Premier League on January 18, Frank hailed them as the best club in the world.

When asked about his comments, Slot said (quoted via Liverpool Echo):

"Frank's opinion means something to me as he's shown at Brentford how well he has done without spending crazy amounts, every time his teams perform and make it so hard for the top five or six, so his opinion means something to me."

He added:

"But it's too early to say [we're the best in the world]. Can we judge the CL table? Every team faces different teams so we can be lucky but always nice to get compliments from someone who has proven to be so good"

The Reds went on to defeat Lille 2-1 at Anfield to claim their seventh win in seven games in the Champions League this season. Mohamed Salah (34') and Harvey Elliott (67') netted for the home side with Jonathan David (62') scoring the visitors' solitary goal.

