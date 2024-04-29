Supercomputer predicts who among Arsenal and Manchester City will win Premier League after Gunners’ north London derby win

Bettingexpert's supercomputer BETSiE' has predicted that Manchester City will win the Premier League over current league leaders Arsenal.

The supercomputer, which simulates the Premier League season 100,000 times, came to the conclusion after taking into account all match results from last season, pre-season results, and the current season as it progresses.

Sadly for the Gunners, the supercomputer predicted that they'll end the current season with 86.9 points, slightly below City's 87.7. The PL title which was once a three-horse race, has now two teams remaining as Liverpool just have a 0.6% chance of winning the title.

According to the statistics (last updated on April 26), Aston Villa are more likely to finish in the top four compared to Tottenham Hotspur, with their chances at 86.7%.

Spurs' chances took a dent following their 2-3 defeat at the hands of north London rivals, Arsenal. Additionally, Manchester United are likely to finish in the top six, over Newcastle United and Chelsea, the supercomputer predicted.

With just a handful of games remaining in the Premier League, the race for the title has come down to the wire. It's a possibility that the winners for this year's campaign will be decided in the penultimate week.

Arsenal and Manchester City continue their dominance in the Premier League

Despite what the supercomputer says, honest patrons of the Gunners believe that a Premier League title is finally coming to the Emirates, for the first time in over two decades.

This conviction is corroborated by their ruthless performances over the last few weeks. Arsenal hammered Chelsea, scoring five goals past their defense. This was their best performance against the Blues, in terms of goals scored, in all the 209 times they've faced each other.

Furthermore, Mikel Arteta's men secured a convincing victory over Spurs this past weekend. Arsenal are atop the Premier League with 80 points after 35 games. They face Bournemouth, Manchester United and Everton in their last three games.

Pep Guardiola's men, on the other hand, will be convinced that they'll be crowned champions of England yet again. City are currently second on the Premier League table with 79 points after 34 games. Manchester City know they have what it takes to outplay their opponents in the dying embers of the season.

They've displayed that sentiment before, against Liverpool and more recently, against Arsenal.

Manchester City play Wolves, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham United in their last four games of the season.