Supercomputer predicts where Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United will finish 2023-24 Premier League season 

A supercomputer has issued its predictions for the final league table of the 2023-24 Premier League season. An algorithm designed by the website Bettingexpert was run 100,000 times on their supercomputer. The latest results as well as the team's last season and preseason performances were taken into account.

The algorithm predicted yet another PL triumph for Manchester City, which would give them their sixth title in the last seven seasons while also making them the first side to win four straight. They have begun the season in scintillating form, winning all six of their first six games.

The rest of the Champions League spots were taken up by Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur. The model predicted a fourth-place finish for the Magpies, who lost three games straight but bounced back with wins over Brentford and Sheffield United.

Manchester United were predicted to finish sixth, despite a win against Burnley in the weekend. Erik ten Hag's side had lost three straight prior to that match. However, they were lucky to take home all three points against the Clarets, with much to worry about their performances of late.

More trouble was predicted for Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side, whose disastrous 2022-23 campaign saw them finish 12th. The model stated they would finish ninth, which would be an upgrade from their current position of 14th.

The Blues have had a horror start to this season, winning just one of their first six games. They lost to Aston Villa this week in a game they looked the better side until Malo Gusto's sending-off.

At the other end, Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United - the three newly- promoted sides - were expected to go right back to the Championship.

Premier League golden boot race: Manchester City star running away with trophy yet again

The race for the Premier League golden boot has a familiar face at the top after the first six games of the season, Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has already bagged eight goals as his Manchester City side maintain a perfect start to their campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is in second place with five. The South Korean opened his tally with a hat-trick against Burnley before bagging a brace in the entertaining 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

It is tough to visualise Haaland losing a step in the race but in the absence of Harry Kane, Son could prove to be a strong competitor alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka, who have three goals each.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton and Hove Albion, Bryan Mbuemo of Brentford, Odsonne Edouard of Crystal Palace, Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United and Callum Wilson of Newcastle United are all joint-third with four strikes each.