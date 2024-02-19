Supercomputer predicts where Arsenal, Liverpool and others will finish after Man City draw with Chelsea, with title to be decided by a single point

The Premier League title race between Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City will be decided by a solitary point, as predicted by a supercomputer.

The last round of results in the competition flung the title race wide open. While second-placed City drew 1-1 at home to Chelsea, Liverpool stayed top with a 4-1 win at Brentford. The Gunners, meanwhile, usurped City in second with a 5-0 win at Burnley.

After 25 games, Jurgen Klopp's side lead the standings with 57 points, two ahead of the Gunners. City are two points further back in third but have a game in hand. With 13 rounds of games to go, the battle for the title will likely go down to the wire.

As per Instant Casino's supercomputer (via The Sun), the Reds are expected to remain at the top come the end of the season, with 86 points. City are predicted to finish second, a point behind and the Gunners to finish third with 83 points. Aston Villa - currently fifth - are expected to finish in the top-four.

While City are looking to win an unprecedented four-peat, the Reds are looking to win their first title in four years. The Gunners, meanwhile, have an even longer title drought, last winning the top flight in 2004 with their legandary 'Invincibles' squad.

What's next for Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League?

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are thick in the midst of a riveting title race. Following wins for two of the top three, City are next in league action at home to Brentford on Tuesday (February 20), their game in hand.

Meanwhile, second-placed Arsenal welcome Newcastle United to the Emirates on Saturday (February 24) after their midweek UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at FC Porto.

Premier League leaders Liverpool face Luton Town at home in midweek, on Wednesday (February 21). Four days later, the quadruple-chasing side take on Chelsea in the EFL Cup final at the Wembley in a rematch of the 2022 title match, which Jurgen Klopp's side won on penalties.