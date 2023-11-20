Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Chelsea and Manchester City receive FFP warning

A supercomputer has predicted the final Premier League standings for Chelsea and Manchester City, who have recently received FFP warnings.

League leaders City - who top the points table with 28 points after 12 games - but face the spectre of relegation over FFP violations. The Cityzens have 115 charges against them. Meanwhile, the Blues - who are tenth with 16 points - face charges of dodgy financial dealings during the tenure of their previous owner Roman Abramovich.

Incidentally, the Premier League handed Everton a 10-point deduction recently for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Meanwhile, the King Casino Bonus supercomputer (as per Football London), has predicted City to win their fourth straight league title by finishing with 98 points. It has predicted Liverpool to finish second with 93, and Arsenal eight points further adrift in third.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are expected to finish in the second half of the standings, with 47 points, for the second straight season, after finishing 12th last campaign. Everton have been predicted to narrowly avoid the drop, finishing 17th with 27 points, with Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United to go down.

What happened when Chelsea faced Manchester City in the Premier League this season?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Chelsea and Manchester City played out arguably the game of the Premier League giants as they drew 4-4 at Stamford Bridge just before the ongoing international break.

Erling Haaland's 25th-minute penalty for City was cancelled out by Thiago Silva four minutes later. Raheem Sterling (37') put the hosts in front, but Manuel Akanji restored parity in first-half added time.

Haaland once again gave City the lead, scoring two minutes into the second period, but Nicolas Jackson (67') made it 3-3. Rodri thought he bagged an 86th-minute winner, but former City boy Cole Palmer drilled home a nerveless penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time to peg back the defending champions.

The draw meant that City (28) lead second-placed Liverpool by just one point heading into the international break. Chelsea (16), meanwhile, remain in the top half of the standings in tenth.