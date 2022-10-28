Supercomputer predicts winner after claiming Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet in Argentina-Portugal final at 2022 FIFA World Cup

A supercomputer used by BCA Research has predicted that Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will meet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Per the Sun, the experiment used EA Sports FIFA video game player statistics and a sample of all real-life matches from the last four World Cup tournaments.

The supercomputer predicted Lionel Messi will win the FIFA World Cup in his final appearance at the tournament.

In doing so, his La Albiceleste side defeated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal side in the final, which would be an iconic moment for the two longtime rivals.

Meanwhile, England were predicted to make the semi-finals but bowed out to Portugal on penalties, which brings back memories of the 2006 World Cup meeting between the two sides.

The Three Lions won Group B ahead of Iran, Wales and USA and are on average predicted to beat all three nations.

Gareth Southgate's men have an 84 per cent chance of beating Iran, 54 per cent chance of securing victory over USA and 77 per cent chance of seeing off Wales.

England then advanced to the Round of 16 and beat Senegal before going on to beat Mexico in the quarter-finals.

The Three Lions won't meet France, according to the supercomputer, as Les Blues finish second in Group D before being beaten by Argentina in the last 16.

This could be Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's last appearance at the FIFA World Cup

The veteran duo may be bowing out of the World Cup for good

Both Lionel Messi, 35, and Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, may be playing in their final FIFA World Cup tournament as they creep into the latter stages of their careers.

Lionel Messi is certainly writing off his adventure in the illustrious tournament after this year's competition in Qatar.

It will be the Argentine's fifth appearance at the World Cup and he announced he will be wrapping up his time in the tournament, saying:

“This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made."

Messi has earned 164 international caps for Argentina, scoring 90 goals.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has committed to playing for Portugal into the European Championships in 2024.

He was asked whether retirement was on the horizon for the Portuguese captain, to which he responded:

"I still feel motivated, I feel that my ambition is still up there."

He continued,

"I am in a national team with many young players still, with an extraordinary future and obviously, I want to be part of this World Cup and the European Championship as well – I will take over right away.”

Ronaldo did not mention whether he would play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

However, by that point he will be 41 and surely his international career will be over.

The Manchester United striker has scored 117 goals in 191 international caps for Seleção das Quinas.

