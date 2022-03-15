"Sure they’d look at that" - Gary Pallister urges Manchester United to launch audacious swoop for Chelsea star

Former Manchester United star Gary Pallister has advised the Red Devils to snap Antonio Rudiger up on a free transfer from Chelsea in the summer.

Rudiger has established himself as a key player for the Blues under Thomas Tuchel. The Germany international helped the London giants to UEFA Champions League glory last term. He also played a key role in the team's Club World Cup triumph in the United Arab Emirates.

However, the centre-back looks poised to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, along with the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen. Rudiger has less than four months remaining on his contract with Tuchel's side and there is no suggestion that he will extend his deal.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING | Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger looks increasingly likely to leave Chelsea at the end of his contract this summer. BREAKING | Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger looks increasingly likely to leave Chelsea at the end of his contract this summer. https://t.co/GzmkMWPci0

Pallister has now urged his former employers Manchester United to take advantage of Rudiger's contract situation and sign him on a free transfer. The ex-defender, though, is hopeful the Red Devils will not sell Harry Maguire. He told BoyleSports [via The Metro]:

"You can’t have enough quality players in your squad. You’ve seen that with [Manchester] City, Chelsea and Liverpool. Liverpool have just gone out and bought [Luis] Diaz and we thought ‘wow, where do you fit him in. If Rudiger became available on a free and he became interested in Man United, I’m sure they’d look at that."

"I wouldn’t be looking to sell Maguire but if you can add quality like Rudiger, add quality. He’s a no-nonsense defender and showed he’s got quality on the ball and to get him on a free would be good business."

Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning Should be no reason as to why Manchester United don't try everything to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer. Should be no reason as to why Manchester United don't try everything to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer.

Rudiger has played 40 matches across all competitions for Chelsea so far this season. He has scored three goals and provided four assists in the process.

Maguire has made 30 appearances for Manchester United this campaign. While he has two goals to his name, he has often been the subject of severe criticism from fans and pundits for his performances this term.

Can Manchester United sign Rudiger from Chelsea?

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Rudiger recently. However, the Red Devils are not the only club interested in signing the defender from Chelsea this summer.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are claimed to be the frontrunners to sign the 29-year-old. According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United have entered the race for Rudiger.

With several clubs in the mix for Rudiger, it remains to be seen who will win the race for his signature. It is worth noting that a stay at Stamford Bridge has also not been ruled out for the defender.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer