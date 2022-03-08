Newcastle United enter race to sign Chelsea defender on free transfer - Reports

Premier League outfit Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. The German's contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season.

Under manager Thomas Tuchel, the 28-year-old centre-back has excelled at the heart of the Blues defence, playing 63 times and bagging four goals and five assists. His impressive performances have put many top European sides on alert, including Real Madrid and PSG.

Rudiger's deal at the Blues expires in the summer, and it now appears Newcastle have joined his list of suitors. The Telegraph has reported that the defender could be targeted this summer by the Tyneside outfit. Newcastle could flex their muscles in the transfer market following their Saudi-led consortium-led takeover in October last year.

According to the report, the Premier League side are still cautious in terms of offering players wages and do not want to go above the £200,000 mark. That could dissuade Rudiger from joining them.

Rudiger joined Chelsea from Serie A side AS Roma for £31.5 million in 2017. During his time at Stamford Bridge, the defender has played 188 times, scoring ten goals and contributing seven assists.

Would Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger move to Newcastle United?

Eddie Howe has been making huge changes at Tyneside.

Despite reported interest from the Magpies, Rudiger's move up north to St James' Park seems very unlikely.

The centre-back is coming off a fine season last campaign, winning the UEFA Champions League. He won the FIFA Club World Cup this season.

Eddie Howe's turnaround of fortunes at Newcastle has been hugely impressive. His January transfer business, bringing in the likes of Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn, has been spot-on, with both men hitting the ground running.

The change in Tyneside is clear to see. However, that may not be enough to lure Rudiger, who could look to move to a top European heavyweight next season.

Sky Sports has reported that Rudiger's representatives have been in contact with La Liga giants Real Madrid and Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Both have the financial muscle to meet Rudiger's wage demands, with the German wishing to make around €11.25 million annually. Both Los Blancos and the Parc des Princes outfit can also offer Rudiger UEFA Champions League football.

The opportunity to play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric may be too good for Rudiger to turn down. Meanwhile, the Blues are reportedly hopeful of keeping the player at the club.

