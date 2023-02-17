“Surprise in the evening” – Photographer shoved by Sergio Ramos breaks silence after PSG superstar sends apology

The photographer pushed by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos in the aftermath of the Ligue 1 side's 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich has spoken out. The Spanish centre-back issued a personal apology to Markus Gilliar after angrily reacting following a night to forget at the Parc des Princes in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (February 14).

Ramos' side lost the first leg of their last 16 tie against Bayern at home, with former Parisian attacker Kingsley Coman grabbing the game's only goal. Benjamin Parvard was sent off for a second bookable offence for the visitors, but it was the Bavarians who triumphed in Paris.

The veteran Ramos was among the PSG players to go and applaud the home crowd after their disappointing defeat. However, frustrations got the better of the Spaniard as he clashed with two photographers, pushing Gilliar after a verbal exchange with another cameraman.

The Frenchman was sent flying backwards with the camera still in his hands. He took to Instagram following the incident, saying:

"Surprise in the evening: Yesterday Sergio Ramos contacted me personally and apologised for his behavior. Apology accepted. Case closed."

Sergio Ramos is infamous for his bad temper, picking up 28 red cards during his career. He responded to Gilliar's Instagram post by reposting it on his Instagram story, captioned:

"Danke, Marcus (handshake emoji)."

It was a sorry night for Christophe Galtier's side and now need to overturn a 1-0 aggregate deficit at the Allianz Arena on March 8. The PSG dressing room has not been a happy camp this season, with reports of a power struggle between Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

PSG to monitor Sergio Ramos before deciding on contract renewal

The Spaniard's contract expires at the end of the season.

Sergio Ramos, 36, joined PSG in 2021 after his contract with Real Madrid expired. He arrived at the Parc des Princes as one of Europe's greatest defenders, making over 670 appearances for Los Blancos.

However, the Spaniard struggled with injuries in his debut campaign with the Parisians. He managed just 13 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and helping his side keep six clean sheets.

This season has seen Ramos emerge as a prominent member of Galtier's defence. He has featured 31 times, scoring two goals, providing an assist and helping the Parisians keep nine clean sheets.

It doesn't end here... we're still in the fight and we'll give our all in the second leg.

Ça ne s'arrête pas là... On est toujours dans la course et on va tout donner au match retour.

#AllezParis Esto no acaba aquí… Seguimos en la pelea y nos dejaremos el alma en la vuelta.

It doesn't end here... we're still in the fight and we'll give our all in the second leg.

Ça ne s'arrête pas là... On est toujours dans la course et on va tout donner au match retour.

Ramos' contract at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer. According to the Athletic, the Ligue 1 giants will monitor him between now and the end of the season.

The Spanish defender reportedly wants to renew his contract. He's motivated by the possibility of winning more trophies and is enjoying his role in the team.

