"Taking this version of Benzema over any version of Lewandowski" - Fans make bold claim as legendary strikers endure contrasting UEFA Champions League fortunes

Fans compared Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski after contrasting Champions League displays on Wednesday.

Real Madrid fans were understandably jubilant after the Frenchman's hat-trick ensured a 3-1 victory over Chelsea. The Spanish side gained a big advantage in the quarter-final tie, beating the Blues at Stamford Bridge in the first leg.

The French striker was once again the star of the show for Los Blancos. He scored a brilliant hat-trick against the Blues after doing the same against Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16. He became only the second player to score consecutive hat-tricks in the competition after Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski failed to make an impact in Bayern Munich's 1-0 loss to Villarreal in the other quarter-final on the night.

Both strikers have been at the top of their games in recent years. However, after their contrasting fortunes, fans took to social media to praise the Real Madrid striker. Some even stated that they would choose the Frenchman over Lewandowski. Here are some of the best fan reactions:

F @Fabian_v4 Lewandowski won‘t ever win a Ballon D‘or when there‘s guys like Benzema who play on way worse teams and drag them through every single KO fixture whilst he does absolutely nothing, hope he realizes this Lewandowski won‘t ever win a Ballon D‘or when there‘s guys like Benzema who play on way worse teams and drag them through every single KO fixture whilst he does absolutely nothing, hope he realizes this

Zaran⚡️ @ZaranATM Popular opinion - im taking this version of Benzema over any Version of Lewandowski Popular opinion - im taking this version of Benzema over any Version of Lewandowski

Jonas Adnan Giæver @CheGiaevara Pau Torres has actively shut down Robert Lewandowski for 70 minutes now. The Polish striker has not even had a kick at La Cerámica.



Been a big fan of Pau for a few years, but been a bit uncertain of his physicality. He's bodying Lewandowski pretty effectively tonight. Pau Torres has actively shut down Robert Lewandowski for 70 minutes now. The Polish striker has not even had a kick at La Cerámica.Been a big fan of Pau for a few years, but been a bit uncertain of his physicality. He's bodying Lewandowski pretty effectively tonight.

BarcaMessi @BarcaMessi__ Being a Barça fan, i will admit that Benzema deserves the Ballon d'or this year over Lewa. It also shows how he sacrificed years of his personal career to let Ronaldo flourish in Madrid. This is why he is the 2nd greatest Real Madrid player after Ramos, atleast in this century. Being a Barça fan, i will admit that Benzema deserves the Ballon d'or this year over Lewa. It also shows how he sacrificed years of his personal career to let Ronaldo flourish in Madrid. This is why he is the 2nd greatest Real Madrid player after Ramos, atleast in this century.

ً @False9ii Lewandowski using his FIFA The Best award to try and score against Villareal Lewandowski using his FIFA The Best award to try and score against Villareal https://t.co/IMMFN4ooXa

Benzema is now just three goals behind Lewandowski in the all-time Champions League goalscorers list, with the Frenchman scoring 82 against the Pole's 85.

Benzema has an edge over Lewandowski in the Ballon d'Or 2022 after brilliant Champions League displays

Many fans and pundits argue that the Bayern Munich striker should've won the 2021 Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi. The Pole won the FIFA The Best award instead and the inaugural 'Striker of the Year' award.

He has continued his good form this season as well, scoring 45 goals and making four in 39 games in all competitions so far. However, he might get some tough competition for the 2022 Ballon d'Or from the likes of Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah.

So far, the Real Madrid striker has scored 37 goals and made 13 assists in 36 games in all competitions. Mbappe has scored 28 goals and made 20 assists in 38 games while Salah has scored 28 goals and made 10 assists in 38 games.

Stastically, Benzema holds an obvious advantage over his competitors. Moreover, his displays against PSG and Chelsea in the Champions League were nothing short of extraordinary as well.

The Real Madrid striker has already led his side to one trophy this season, i.e., the Supercopa de Espana. If he guides them to the La Liga trophy and the Champions League title as well, he would certainly be the best candidate for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

