"Talking football with our captain Leo Messi" - David Beckham makes social media post as he links up with Inter Miami squad in training session

David Beckham was a surprise presence in Inter Miami's training session ahead of their clash against St. Louis and was spotted talking to Lionel Messi. The former Manchester United man was also kicking the ball around as he showed that he's still got the mettle.

Beckham took to Instagram and posted photos of the training session with Messi and the players. He could also be seen practicing some shots with his right foot. David Beckham captioned it saying:

"Love starting my day watching the team train and talking football with our captain @leomessi"

Leo Messi's Inter Miami are currently leading the MLS Eastern Conference table despite their 3-1 loss to Atlanta United in the last match. In 17 games, David Beckham's team has amassed 34 points and are one point clear at the top of the table. However, Cincinnati are right behind them with 33, having played one game less.

Leo Messi is not only scoring but also creating goals for his teammates in Inter Miami. So far, the Argentine talisman has scored 11 goals and assisted nine times to be the player with the highest goal contributions in the entire league so far.

However, Inter Miami will have to host St. Louis this weekend without their marquee player. Leo Messi will join his Argentine teammates for the Copa America 2024 which kicks off later next month. It will be a golden opportunity for La Albiceleste to win three consecutive international trophies like the iconic Spain team did between 2008 and 2012.

Argentina's first match in Copa America 2024 will be against Canada on June 20, 2024.

David Beckham, Leo Messi, and others feel 'under pressure' in the new Adidas film

Adidas is one of the largest sports brands in the world and the company has released a new film ahead of Euro and Copa America.

Starring icons like Leo Messi, Jude Bellingham, and Ousmane Dembele and narrated by David Beckham, the one-and-a-half-minute film explores the pressure that footballers feel on the pitch. Whether they are playing for the country or a local club, they carry the expectations of a million fans on their shoulders.

Florian Alt, Vice President of Global Brand Communication at Adidas football commented on top-flight athletes feeling the pressure and continuing to inspire the younger generation. According to him, it is all about overcoming the pressure and achieving the best of one's capabilities.

"This campaign serves to remind us all that pressure can be felt at any level, no matter the accolades or achievements. Our ambition remains to encourage elite and grassroot players to reconnect with what ignited their love for the game. We hope our rallying cry, ‘You got this’, invites athletes of all levels to overcome pressure and achieve their personal possibilities in sport," he commented.

The short film has already been viewed more than 39 thousand times on YouTube in just 24 hours.