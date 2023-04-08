"Talking to him like he’s a teenager!” - Former Chelsea star tips Manchester City player to leave the club following criticism from Pep Guardiola

Former Chelsea star Tony Cascarino firmly believes Manchester City defender Kyle Walker will leave the club this summer. The Englishman claimed that Pep Guardiola's recent criticism of the full-back has spelled the end of his career at the Etihad.

Manchester City have seen a change in formation recently, with Guardiola deploying three center-backs and using inverted full-backs.

The Spanish boss recently told reporters that the England international does not have the ability to play in this new role, suggesting Walker has no place in his new system.

Cascarino cited these comments as the key reason why Walker will leave Manchester City soon. The former Chelsea striker told talkSPORT:

“It’s a small line on this, but it’s scathing. Guardiola revealed that the 32-year-old cannot follow tactical instructions that he’s required to take up. John Stones is doing it and he can’t do it – that is scathing.

"To say that, it sounds like quite a nice way of putting it, but he’s a senior pro. He’s had huge success at Man City and his manager is saying he’s not capable of following instructions. He’s talking to him like he’s a teenager!”

Responding to a comment suggesting that Walker is 'a goner in the summer', Tony Cascarino added:

“I think that that line has confirmed that he’s not going to play any part [next season]. I’d be amazed, because you’re talking about a senior pro who has achieved a lot, and in one line you’ve buried him.”

Kyle Walker has fallen out of favor under Guardiola at the Etihad, with John Stones and Rodri largely taking up the inverted full-back position. It remains to be seen whether the England international will remain at the club next season.

"It’s a new opportunity" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reacts to Frank Lampard's Chelsea return

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter earlier this week after their disappointing loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, April 1. The Blues have now appointed Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until the summer as they continue their search for a long-term replacement.

This is Lampard's second stint at Stamford Bridge as head coach. Guardiola has stated that he is elated to see the former Everton boss back at Chelsea.

The Manchester City manager said in a press conference (via Metro):

"We were in touch when he was at Everton. It is good to see him back, it’s a new opportunity at the club he loves and a new challenge for him."

The Blues will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers away on Saturday, April 8, as Manchester City take on Southampton later the same day.

