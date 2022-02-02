"Talks have been ongoing for months" - Fabrizio Romano believes PSG are still working on new contract for superstar 'as priority'

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s current priority is to sort defender Marquinhos' contact situation.

Brazilian defender Marquinhos has been one of Paris Saint-Germain's most important players in their recent history. However, the 27-year-old only has a contract until 2024 which the Parisian giants are keen to extend.

In one of his latest tweets on Marquinhos' contract situation, Fabrizio Romano said:

"Marquinhos doing great with Brazil, as always. Paris Saint-Germain are still working on his new contract as priority for this year. Talks have been ongoing for months."

Back in December, PSG's sporting director Leonardo claimed that Marquinhos would spend the rest of his career with the Ligue 1 giants. He was quoted as saying:

"Marquinhos will stay for life. He doesn't want to leave."

Marquinhos joined the Parisian outfit back in 2013 from Serie A side AS Roma. Since then the Brazilian centre-back has quickly established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet. The 27-year-old defender was made club captain prior to the start of the 2020-21 season after Thiago Silva left to join Chelsea.

Since his move to the French capital, Marquinhos has made 346 appearances for the Parisian giants, scoring 34 across all competitions.

Marquinhos is currently entering his peak whilst playing for PSG. The club are therefore keen to keep hold of their star defender, who is currently fourth on the all-time appearance charts. The 27-year-old Brazil international is only trailing Marco Verratti (364 appearances) from the current squad.

PSG were knocked out of the Coupe de France by OGC Nice

PSG lost their chance to retain the Coupe de France after they suffered a defeat on penalties at the hands of OGC Nice. Following a tense 0-0 draw, Paris Saint-Germain lost 6-5 on penalties after youngster Xavi Simons missed the final spot kick.

Mauricio Pochettino had named a strong enough lineup to secure a win at the Parc des Princes. The Argentine manager started with the likes of Lionel Messi, Mauro Icardi and Marco Verratti and even brought Kylian Mbappe off the bench in the second half.

PSG will now shift their focus back to Ligue 1 and the Champions League. The Parisian giants have been drawn against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the continental competition. The first leg of the fixture will take place in Paris on the 15th of February before they travel to Madrid on the 9th of March to play the second leg.

