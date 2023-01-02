"Talks are progressing well" - PSG superstar confirms he's in negotiations to pen long-term contract extension

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) veteran Marquinhos has indicated that he is in negotiations to extend his stay at the club.

The Brazilian centre-back's comments came following the Parisians' 3-1 defeat to RC Lens in Ligue 1 on Sunday, January 1. He said (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“Yes, talks are progressing well.”

Marquinhos' current contract runs out in the summer of 2024. Transfer specialist Romano further stated that the defender's potential new deal could see him stay on at the Parc des Princes for either three or four more years:

"Length of the contract, one of the final steps before it will be signed — 2026 or 2027."

The Brazilian joined PSG from AS Roma back in the summer of 2013. He played 32 times across all competitions in his very first season in Paris and soon became an indispensable part of their starting XI.

Overall, Marquinhos has featured in 386 matches for the Parisians in nearly a decade with the club. He has scored 38 times and laid out nine assists in those games and has incredibly been sent off only once.

The centre-back has won 27 titles with PSG, including seven Ligue 1 titles, six French Cups, six French League Cups and eight French Super Cups. He also played a starring role in their run to the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League final.

"We weren't as efficient as they were" - Marquinhos after PSG's defeat to RC Lens

Marquinhos notably started PSG's most recent Ligue 1 match against RC Lens on Sunday, January 1.

The Brazilian was part of a well below-par display as the Parisians suffered a 3-1 loss, their first across all competitions of the 2022-23 season. He ended the game with three clearances, a tackle and 96% passing accuracy, but failed to marshal his defense adequately when the opponents piled on the pressure.

Speaking after the game, Marquinhos stated that Lens were better on the night and lamented his team's efficiency. Christophe Galtier's men managed 16 shots, six of which were on target, but scored just once in the eighth minute through Hugo Ekitike.

The centre-back told Prime Video (as quoted by Get French Football News):

“I think Lens were more clinical, both teams had chances in a very intense match. They were clinical, especially in the first half, they won the challenges that made the difference, we had chances to come back but we weren’t as efficient as they were.”

"They were more clinical."

Despite the defeat, PSG remain atop the Ligue 1 standings with 44 points from 17 matches, four clear of second-placed Lens. They will compete in a French Cup clash against Chateauroux on January 6 before returning to league action against Angers SCO on January 11.

