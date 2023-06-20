"Taylor Swift is financing Mbappe", "Can she play RB?" - Fans react as Taylor Swift announces performance at Real Madrid's new Santiago Bernabeu

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has announced that she will be performing at Real Madrid's new Santiago Bernabeu. Fans have jokingly suggested that she's financing project Kylian Mbappe.

The American singer has announced her The Eras Tour that will see her travel across the globe next year. She will visit Asia, South America, North America and Europe. The 33-year-old will be performing at Madrid's new Bernabeu stadium on May 30.

That has led to football fans giving hilarious takes on her trip to Los Blancos' new stomping ground. One fan thinks she could be financing Real Madrid's move for Mbappe.

"Taylor Swift is financing Mbappe."

The Anti-Hero singer will have to sell plenty of tickets to achieve that, as reports claim Madrid are prepared to spend €200 million on the Frenchman. However, the 24-year-old is becoming somewhat of a villain at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe sent PSG a letter informing them he won't extend his contract beyond next year. It could be that he's wearing Los Merengues colours by the time Swift takes to the microphone at the new Bernabeu, as PSG could be telling the prolific striker that they wouldn't continue any further.

Meanwhile, another fan has hilariously asked whether the singer could play at right-back

"Can she play at RB?"

Manager Carlo Ancelotti does have Dani Carvajal to call on, though.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Swift's announcement that she will be performing at Real Madrid's new ground:

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo tops Taylor Swift as most followed person on Instagram

Ronaldo leads the way regarding Instagram followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Taylor Swift are not two names you would usually not associate with each other. However, they're two of the best in their respective fields and with that they garner a ton of interest from fans.

Both feature in the list of 15 most followed people on Instagram. The Real Madrid icon tops that list with 591 million followers, 118 million more than his longtime rival Lionel Messi. Meanwhile, Swift is down in 14th, with 264 million followers.

Ronaldo also boasts the fourth most-liked picture on Instagram, which is a picture of himself and Messi playing chess in an advertisement for Louis Vuitton. Taylor Swift has no picture that hits the top 100 most liked chart.

