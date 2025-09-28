"Team is full of washed up old men only there for the money" - Fans rip into Lionel Messi's Inter Miami after draw against Toronto

Fans online have slammed Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami after their 1-1 draw against Toronto FC on Saturday, September 27. The draw marked an end to their three-match winning run in the MLS.

Toronto FC hosted the Herons at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday. Tadeo Allende opened the scoring for the visitors in the first minute of stoppage time. However, Dorde Mihailovic restored parity at the hour mark. Inter Miami had 57% possession and nine attempts, with six being on target, as compared to Toronto's 3/9 on-target attempts.

However, neither team could find a win and had to settle for a draw. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) slammed the Lionel Messi-led side, as one user wrote:

"The team is full of washed up old men only there for the money"

BMoreDon @don_more73195 @InterMiamiCF The team is full of washed up old men only there for the money

Here are some other reactions after the game:

JoshuaSNZ @joshuasnz2 Messi I do not understand why you want to renew your contract with Miami when they are terrible

Ron @premliguefrauds The only good player in the team after Messi is going. We will be stuck with watching Messi and his 10 bum team mates. This dude has the audacity to renew with this shit club, my goodness.

Venthan @8VenthaN8 @InterMiamiCF This team is a joke

HalosProphecy 🇺🇸🇺🇦 @LiLBonBon117 @InterMiamiCF Drawing against Toronto cmon Jesus Christ

After the draw, the Herons are fourth in the MLS standings, seven points behind the leaders, Philadelphia Union, with two games in hand. Toronto, on the other hand, are 12th in the table.

When Alexi Lalas named superstar who could become a better ambassador for MLS than Inter Miami skipper Lionel Messi

The MLS has seen a major rise in spectators since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023. However, the Argentine is known to be a reserved personality who is also not fluent in English.

The MLS saw another major superstar join them this summer, as Son Heung-min joined LAFC from Tottenham Hotspur. USMNT legend Alexi Lalas believes Son could be a better ambassador for the league due to his open nature. He said in August this year:

“I think that's unquestionable, that he [Son] is going to be much more available and upfront. As you mentioned, he speaks English, the incredible Korean population that we have, the incredible Korean fans around the world, and not just Korean fans but fans of Son, fans of Spurs, fans of the EPL that have seen him.

“So I think he’s going to have a major impact in terms of visibility, and I think he’s going to add to it because of his availability and his willingness to be out there."

He added:

"And that's not something that Messi has, let's be honest, ever done. He’s always been a very reticent and private type of star, and his play has always done the talking. And if he speaks English and he’s choosing not to speak English at all, that’s weak. And if he doesn’t speak English, fair enough, I get it's difficult to learn a new language.

“But I always considered it as a form of respect for the country and culture that is paying your bills and that you are a guest of. But it doesn’t matter. Messi is still going to sell plenty of tickets and be the star that he is.”

Lionel Messi has already won the Supporters Shield and the Leagues Cup during his time with Inter Miami. He's recorded 66 goals and 32 assists in 78 games for them.

