"Tears in my eyes," "Will never not bring a smile to my face" - PSG fans mesmerized by 'incredible' link-up play between Lionel Messi and superstar forward in 1-0 Lyon win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) had Lionel Messi to thank for a hard-fought win against Lyon in their Ligue 1 clash on Sunday. The Argentine maestro took his chance early in the game, with just five minutes on the clock.

While much of the accolades went to the playmaker for his well-timed shot that put the Parisians ahead, the impressive one-two play with Neymar has won the hearts of PSG fans.

Taking to Twitter, the fans expressed their pleasure at watching the two former Barcelona players link up to provide a brilliant goal that sawed through Lyon's defense. Here is a selection of tweets from the mesmerized fans:

Yanks @Yanks_Uchiha Unbelievable goal from Messi, the greatest player ever Unbelievable goal from Messi, the greatest player ever https://t.co/f1cZAb4mYf

Lionel Messi has now scored 672 non-penalty goals in his career. More than any other player in history. Lionel Messi has now scored 672 non-penalty goals in his career. More than any other player in history.🇦🇷🐐 https://t.co/G6yDnyQFtC

Ziad is NOT in pain  @Ziad_EJ In terms of playing football, Messi is still the best player in the world In terms of playing football, Messi is still the best player in the world https://t.co/hjaBhvUZaD

Nayanthara Fan Account @NayanthaaraF Absolutely Brilliant Finish. LIONEL MESSI WHAT A GOAL MAN!! Absolutely Brilliant Finish. LIONEL MESSI WHAT A GOAL MAN!! ♥️😎 https://t.co/9NP1TlPO02

⚽️ @8_8pedri messi goal neymar assist thats what we love to SEEEE messi goal neymar assist thats what we love to SEEEE https://t.co/4aZsMAZXnq

R  @Lionel30i Neymar and Messi linking up for a goal. Tears in my eyes man. Will never not bring a smile to my face Neymar and Messi linking up for a goal. Tears in my eyes man. Will never not bring a smile to my face https://t.co/26D97IW6xY

The impressive display from the two players wowed the fans, and it would certainly have been pleasing for PSG's coach Christophe Galtier as well.

The lone goal became the eventual decider that separated the Parisians from having to share points with their opponents, and they now sit atop the Ligue 1 table.

The remarkable play from Neymar and Messi has seen their numbers continue to rise. The Argentine now has racked up 10 goals and assists this season. His Brazilian colleague is in even finer form, with 14 goals and assists so far.

Lionel Messi goal sees PSG beat Lyon to snatch all three points

A momentary lapse in Lyon's defense cost them what would have been a hard-fought draw against the Parisians, whose attacking trident struggled to score more. The early goal came from the Argentine forward, whose effortless one-two pass with Neymar threaded the defense like a hot knife through butter.

Lionel Messi wasted no time in taking his shot at goal, driving it into the bottom corner on the first touch to beat the goalkeeper's outstretched arms and put the game in PSG's favor.

The Argentine playmaker notably had a number of chances to score, many of which were almost certain goals. But the Lyon goalkeeper had a man-of-the-match performance to prevent them.

The lone goal will have to suffice for the Parisians, who will be pleased with their current position at the top of the domestic table in France. While Lyon also had notable opportunities that might have levelled the scoreline, they were unable to make it count, missing what would have been a good result for them.

