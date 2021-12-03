"Technically he is the best player in the world" – Max Allegri snubs Cristiano Ronaldo in favor of Lionel Messi during Ballon d’Or verdict

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has supported France Football’s 2021 Ballon d’Or verdict. The Italian has hailed Lionel Messi as the best in the world ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or on Monday in Paris.

The best player debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has raged on for much longer than many would have predicted. The two generational superstars have claimed 12 of the last 13 Ballons d’Or awards, with Luka Modric’s win in 2018 being the only exception.

Cristiano Ronaldo has always been determined to be the most decorated footballer in the history of the game. But Lionel Messi’s seventh Ballon d’Or win has poured cold water on his ambition. The Portuguese superstar was supposedly well aware of the outcome of the Ballon d’Or ceremony, which is why his seat remained vacant at the Gala event.

Having won the 2021 Ballon d’Or ahead of Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi’s monumental triumph has also come into question. Many believe the Bayern Munich man deserves the accolade ahead of the Argentine, as he has enjoyed a more successful year with his club. Juventus boss Max Allegri, however, has no issues coming to terms with the verdict and believes the award has rightfully gone to Lionel Messi.

"They picked Messi and we can say that technically he is the best player in the world, but I don't know what they base their judgement on."



When asked to comment on the Ballon d’Or verdict, Allegri told Tuttomercatoweb:

“They picked Messi and we can say that technically he is the best player in the world, but I don’t know what they base their judgement on.”

Cristiano Ronaldo played one season under Max Allegri at Juventus. The Bianconeri failed to meet their lofty ambitions that year and eventually let the Italian mastermind go in 2019. Following an even more disastrous spell under Andrea Pirlo, Juventus recalled Allegri earlier this summer. They are currently trying to mount a comeback in Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 from Real Madrid. The Portugal international scored 101 goals for the Old Lady over three seasons before joining Manchester United in the summer of 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo critical of Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or win on Instagram

Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or on Monday, beating second-placed Robert Lewandowski to the punch. Many Ronaldo fans were furious with the final verdict, claiming Lionel Messi did not deserve the award.

One such Cristiano Ronaldo fan page jotted down a strong-worded article, which not only ridiculed Messi but also showed Ronaldo in a good light. Cristiano Ronaldo’s official Instagram profile commented “Facts” along with a couple of emojis, approving the post.

Ronaldo has naturally been ridiculed since the incident but has not yet come up with an official statement on the comment.

