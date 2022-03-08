"He's got to eye up the situation"- Teddy Sheringham says Manchester United target 'needs to leave' Tottenham Hotspur 

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane needs to leave the club if he wants to play at the top level.

Kane has hit top form for Spurs at the right time and bagged a brace on Monday in a 5-0 rout of Everton in the Premier League. The win meant that Tottenham is just three points away from the final Champions League spot, having played a game more than Arsenal.

Sheringham lavished praise on the English striker after his performance against the Toffees and labelled him as the 'best No.9 in world.'

"He's the best No.9 in the world for me. He's been the best for the last four or five years. Keeps proving it year in and year out," said Sheringham.

The Manchester United legend also said he believes Kane would eventually break Alan Shearer's record and become the all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League.

Despite his high praise, Sheringham believed that the 28-year-old should look for a move away from Spurs if he wants to win trophies. The former gave the example of himself as he made the switch to Manchester United and was part of the famous treble-winning side.

"He's got to eye up the situation - the same as what I did really. Short career, you get probably 12-14 years if you're lucky. He's coming into a crossroads in his career of "what do I do, do I stay at a club which might challenge or do I go somewhere I know they're going to challenge."

"If I was advising him, you want to play at the top level, you want to play in Champions League finals, you want to be playing for the league title. If you want to do that, I think he needs to leave," said Sheringham.

Kane has been a player who is of interest to both Manchester City and United, with recent reports suggesting that the Red Devils are currently favorites to sign him in the summer.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB Manchester United are now the favourites to sign Harry Kane this summer. Mauricio Pochettino and Kane ‘want to continue’ their careers at Old Trafford. #MUFC @BILD via @Sport_Witness Manchester United are now the favourites to sign Harry Kane this summer. Mauricio Pochettino and Kane ‘want to continue’ their careers at Old Trafford. #MUFC [@BILD via @Sport_Witness]

It has also been suggested that Mauricio Pochettino, one of the favorites to take the managerial job at Manchester United, will urge the club to sign the Tottenham star if he does end up at Old Trafford.

Harry Kane will have a chance to impress against Manchester United this weekend

Harry Kane and Tottenham will be travelling to Old Trafford this weekend in a match that is considered to be very important for both sides in their race for the top four spot.

United was humbled in the Manchester derby and will be looking to deliver a swift response while Spurs do have momentum after their win against Everton.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Harry Kane is the right man to sort out the mess at Manchester United | @JBurtTelegraph Harry Kane is the right man to sort out the mess at Manchester United | @JBurtTelegraph telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

Despite a slow start to the season, Kane is finally getting into the groove and has already netted 10 goals this season. The visit to Old Trafford would be an opportunity for the striker to impress everyone at United.

With Edinson Cavani expected to leave and uncertainty surrounding the career of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kane could be the right choice for United as they look to become title contenders once again.

Edited by Alan John