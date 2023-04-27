Tempers flare between Arsenal and Manchester City superstars after Premier League title decider, video goes viral on social media 

Arsenal defender Ben White and Manchester City attacker Phil Foden were caught in a bust-up in the aftermath of the Cityzens 4-1 victory on Wednesday (26 April).

City punished the Gunners at the Etihad, courtesy of goals from Kevin De Bruyne (2), John Stones, and Erling Haaland. It means Pep Guardiola's men are just two points behind league leaders Arsenal with two games in hand.

However, tensions boiled over following the game when White and Foden got into an altercation. The Gunners right-back approached the City forward, grabbing his shirt before Foden pushed him away. A melee between both sets of players ensued as they looked to keep the two English compatriots apart.

It remains to be seen what White and Foden's quarrel was about, but many are concluding it stems from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Arsenal defender left the Three Lions' campaign in Qatar early, withdrawing from the squad for the knockout stages.

Reports claim that White had a falling out with Gareth Southgate's assistant manager Steve Holland. It is also believed that the former Brighton & Hove Albion right-back failed to mix with his English teammates.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responded to the situation at the time (December). He said (via talkSPORT):

“We know the reasons he had to leave the camp... I know who Ben is, what he needs, what his character is and how happy we all are to have him at the club.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reflects on a disappointing night against Manchester City

The Gunners have catered in their title race with the Cityzens.

Arsenal were hammered by a ruthless Manchester City at the Etihad. The Gunners failed to get out of second gear and as a result have handed Guardiola's men the initiative in the title race.

The Gunners have five more games left to play and Arteta was asked if his side now needed to win all five. He responded (via the Daily Mail):

"The stats at the start of the season said we'd finish sixth or seventh. There are still five games to play. I've seen a lot of things in this country and I know how things shift."

Arteta also touched on his side's defeat by insisting that Manchester City were at their best:

"City were probably at their best. The gap became too big. The basic things you have to do against an exceptional team, we didn't do it and we got punished."

The Gunners will next be in action against Chelsea at the Emirates on May 2. Meanwhile, Manchester City travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on April 30.

