"Ten Hag's approach is clearly to dominate games" - Jaap Stam says Manchester United manager could have surprise new plan for potential new signing

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has claimed that Erik ten Hag may have a special plan for Lisandro Martinez as the Red Devils aim to sign the defender from Ajax.

Reports have suggested that Ten Hag would be keen to bring the 24-year-old to Old Trafford this summer. He was a key member of the Dutch tactician's side during the 52-year-old manager's time in charge of the Eredivisie champions.

United Journal @theutdjournal Manchester United will have to raise their £43 million bid for Lisandro Martinez if they want to sign the Ajax defender #mujournal



Martinez's ability to play the ball out from the back is seen as a key trait for the new era at Manchester United and Stam believes that Ten Hag will want to make the most of the Argentina international's footballing ability.

Stam told The Express:

“You can see that Ten Hag's approach is clearly to dominate games and to control the opponent's half. When you play with a lot of space in the back and you need players who are reasonably fast and not afraid to cover. Tyrell Malacia has that and Martinez certainly does.

“The fact that Ten Hag wants to reunite with Martinez, a Copa America winner, has to do with his footballing qualities. Martinez is very skilled and creative in his passing. The more players he has like that, the more Ten Hag can keep the ball and the less counters they'll face.

“What is also important for that, especially in the strongest league in the world, is communication and who he might be paired with at the heart of the defence. But because Martinez is comfortable on the ball he can also play in front of the defence."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug @SkySportsNews #MUFC are in advanced talks with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez and he’s an Arsenal target as well. But, no decision has been made between Martinez and the two clubs because no deal has been agreed @MelissaReddy_ ✅ #MUFC are in advanced talks with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez and he’s an Arsenal target as well. But, no decision has been made between Martinez and the two clubs because no deal has been agreed @MelissaReddy_ @SkySportsNews 👀🇦🇷

Jaap Stam believes Manchester United target's lack of height won't be a problem

At just 5' 8", Martinez would be among the smallest centre-halves in the Premier League, but Stam has claimed that there are more important attributes to posses.

Stam, who was part of Manchester United's treble-winning side in 1999, further stated:

“In the past, defenders in England could not be big enough. Two meters tall was good and the ability to head balls away. Now most clubs and managers want to play football from the back. That doesn't mean you don't have to defend there. You still have to defend well and Martinez does.

“There are a lot of fast attackers who are merciless in counters. So what is important is that a defender is smart and clever. He must quickly read the game, where balls are coming from and give a little shove or push before the ball is there. Then you don't need to get into duels. Martinez has developed that as well."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Lisandro, always been ‘tempted’ by reunion with ten Hag - but he never refused Arsenal, still in the race. Manchester United are planning to push again for Lisandro Martínez, ten Hag considers him priority target. No intention to give up after opening bid turned down.Lisandro, always been ‘tempted’ by reunion with ten Hag - but he never refused Arsenal, still in the race. Manchester United are planning to push again for Lisandro Martínez, ten Hag considers him priority target. No intention to give up after opening bid turned down. 🔴 #MUFCLisandro, always been ‘tempted’ by reunion with ten Hag - but he never refused Arsenal, still in the race. https://t.co/V3Jtv9n03X

