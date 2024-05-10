“Ten Hag’s decisions backfired terribly” - Jamie Carragher names 2 Manchester United signings that have failed spectacularly

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has named Casemiro and Antony the worst signings Erik ten Hag has made during his time at Manchester United. The Red Devils have struggled this season following a pretty solid first season under ten Hag and currently find themselves eighth in the table.

Manchester United suffered their worst defeat of the season at the hands of Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6. Oliver Glasner's side demolished the Red Devils 4-0, which has heaped more pressure on ten Hag.

Jamie Carragher has questioned Erik ten Hag's judgement of players while highlighting how poor the Red Devils have operated in the transfer market under the Dutchman. He also highlighted Antony and Casemiro as the two worst signings made by the former Ajax manager.

Carragher said, as quoted by Metro:

"Ten Hag took over at United with a big reputation because of his work at Ajax, especially when he led them to the Champions League semi-final. He was not presented as an emerging coach but at 52 was supposed to be a ready-made one who would impose a clear vision. United had qualified for the Champions League in two of the three seasons preceding Ten Hag’s appointment and there was a belief talented players needed superior coaching and a change of culture at the training ground."

The former Liverpool manager added:

"Like Arteta, Ten Hag had no choice but to use the personnel available to be more pragmatic in his first season. Over his first three transfer windows, United spent just over £380 million and nothing has changed as they have bought more deadwood than they have sold. Of Ten Hag’s first Premier League line-up (defeat by Brighton in August, 2022), seven would probably still make the first choice XI. Only two have left the club, and another, Jadon Sancho, is about to play the Champions League final on loan at Borussia Dortmund. Unlike Arteta’s transfer picks, Ten Hag’s decisions backfired terribly, especially the signings of Antony and Casemiro."

Casemiro had a solid first season at Manchester United following his £60 million switch from Real Madrid in 2022. The Brazilian has, however, looked like a shadow of his former self this season.

Antony, on the other hand, is arguably the worst signing ever made by Manchester United. The Brazil international has contributed with just 11 goals and five assists in 81 appearances for the Red Devils to date.

Former Manchester United coach urges the club to appoint former Chelsea manager

Former Manchester United coaching staff Rene Meulensteen has urged the Red Devils to appoint former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. The Dutchman reckons that Tuchel would be a significant upgrade on Erik ten Hag thanks to his experience at the highest level.

Meulensteen has insisted that Ten Hag is not the ideal fit to become the manager of a club like Manchester United and hailed Tuchel's charisma on and off the pitch. He said:

"The manager needs to have clear vision and convey that. You look at Ten Hag and he has struggled to deliver some of these. Especially in the media, he doesn't convey a strong belief. Now, looking at Tuchel, he has the pedigree, he has had success at top level, he has won the Champions League, he has managed top teams, he has managed big players as well."

"However, there is a small mark on some exits from clubs which have had some controversy. So yes, he is somebody the Club should look at. He can bring a vision, he can bring expertise of managing at a top Club. Plus, he can deal with the media which is key."

Tuchel is set to leave Bayern Munich in the summer following a disastrous season for the Bavarian giants, which saw the club finish trophyless after seasons.