"Thank you my friend, I will miss you a lot" - PSG star Kylian Mbappe sends heartfelt message to Marco Verratti as the latter leaves club

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe sent a heartfelt farewell message to Marco Verratti following the Italian midfielder's move to Qatari side Al-Arabi for around €45 million.

In his message, Mbappe called Verratti an "exceptional" player and went on to add his importance in the squad over the past few years. The France international also labeled Verratti as one of the best players he has played with.

Kylian Mbappe posted the following on his Instagram story whilst thanking Marco Verratti for his services to PSG:

“An exceptional player and person. Having the privilege of being by your side all these years has been an immense pleasure. Your time here will never be forgotten or neglected. One of the best players I have seen. Thank you my friend, I will miss you a lot."

Expand Tweet

Marco Verratti joined PSG back in the summer of 2012 from Italian side Pescara for a fee of around €12 million. He now leaves the Parc des Princes as the club's second-highest appearance maker of all time.

Verratti went on to make 416 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants in his 11 seasons in France. He contributed 11 goals and 61 assists during his time which were filled with numerous trophies.

Verratti will leave PSG after winning nine Ligue 1 titles, six Coupe de France cups, six French League Cups, and nine Trophee des Champions. He and Kylian Mbappe were also part of the Paris Saint-Germain squad which lost the UEFA Champions League final to Bayern Munich 1-0 back in 2020.

He also formed part of Ligue 1's Team of the Year on seven different occasions.

How many joint goal contributions did Kylian Mbappe and Marco Verratti have together at PSG?

Kylian Mbappe and Macro Verratti spent a total of six seasons together at PSG since the France skipper joined them on loan from AS Monaco back in the summer of 2017.

Since then, both Kylian Mbappe and Verratti have shared the pitch together on 180 separate occasions and have had 10 joint goal contributions. Eight of Mbappe's goals were assisted by Marco Verratti while the Frenchman assisted his teammate on two occasions.

Marco Verratti will leave a gaping hole in Paris Saint-Germain's midfield. Luis Enrique's side, however, did sign Manuel Ugarte from Portuguese side Sporting CP for a fee of around €60 million. He is capable of replacing Verratti as the club's defensive midfielder.