"Thank you for giving us the game of the season" - Twitter explodes as Chelsea and Manchester City play out an 'incredible' 4-4 draw

Fans have reacted to Chelsea and Manchester City arguably producing the game of the Premier League season in an eight-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (November 12).

A rousing start to the game saw Erling Haaland put City in front from the spot after 25 minutes following a foul by Marc Cucurella. Mauricio Pochettino's side responded just four minutes later through Thiago Silva.

Raheem Sterling put the hosts in front eight minutes before half-time, but a Manuel Akanji header on the cusp of the interval meant both teams headed to the break on level terms.

City made a brisk start to the second period, with Haaland putting the visitors aheaad after just two minutes. Midway through the second half, though, Nicolas Jackson pulled the Blues level.

Pep Guardiola's side thought they had the last laugh through Rodri's 86th-minute strike, but there was more drama in store. Former City boy Cole Palmer drilled home the Blues' fourth from the spot in the fifth minute of stoppage time to peg back his former side.

Fans reacted to the thrilling stalemate, with one tweeting:

"As a neutral, thank you for giving us the game of the season."

Another chimed in:

"Incredible, today"



Following the draw, Manchester City lead Liverpool (27) by a point after 12 games, while the Blues remain tenth with 16 points.

"Unlucky to not get the win" - Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer after Manchester City draw

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer was calmness personified as he scored a dramatic late leveller against Manchester City in a game neither side probably deserved to lose.

The 21-year-old - who arrived from City this summer for £42.5 million - has had a good start at his new surroundings. Palmer has four goals and as many assists in nine league games and two more assists in the EFL Cup.

Nevertheless, the youngter admitted that it was strange playing against a club he called home for 15 years, telling Sky Sports (via BBC) that the Blues were unlucky to drop points:

"Very strange the first time I have played against City - I have the upmost respect for the club I spent 15 years at and it is nice to see some friends. Unlucky to not get the win. I have many City fans I know but it is the game."

Chelsea return to action after the international break at Newcastle in the Premier League on November 25. Meanwhile, Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad on the same day in a top-of-the-table clash.