"Thank God, I don’t have to watch the complaining anymore" - Ex-Liverpool star says Neymar is 'out of the picture' after PSG departure 

Former Liverpool star Markus Babbel went on an astonishing rant against Neymar when speaking about the Brazilian leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Several big names, including young prospects like Gabri Veiga, have completed moves to SPL clubs in the ongoing transfer window. Babbel is unhappy with the fact that young players are moving to the Middle East.

He didn't mince any words when speaking about Neymar's move to Al-Hilal, telling Blick Kick (via BILD):

“I have a problem with the 21-year-olds (Gabri Veiga; editor) going down there. Thank God, Neymar, he's finally out of the picture. Thank God, I don’t have to watch the complaining anymore. I’m really happy.”

Babel also spoke about the motive behind household names in European football opting for money and pursuing moves to the SPL:

"I'm not a moraliser. When you get dumped with money like that, everyone has to question themselves: Would I take it? Wouldn't I accept it? I can understand anyone going down there. Whether I approve of it is another story.”

He added:

“There are sums that are not normal. You sign a two or three year contract, and, then, even your next generations are covered."

Rahul Bheke spoke about facing Neymar

Neymar's move to Al-Hilal is a massive one for Asian football, as the Brazilian ace will now play in the AFC Champions League. He's set to come up against Mumbai City FC in Group D.

Rahul Bheke could be the man to handle the responsibility of coming up against the Brazilian attacker. He spoke about facing one of the best talents of this generation:

"I am excited. Whenever we'll be playing against them, I am super excited. If I get to play that match. I will try my best to stop him from playing. That's what I can do for my team."

A star-studded team like Al-Hilal playing in India could also cause a massive surge in public interest. Football being a popular sport in the country, the arrival of superstar names like Neymar could help improve the infrastructure of the game.