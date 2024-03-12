"Thank you La Masia", "Had a hell of a game" - Fans hail Barcelona star's 'absolute masterclass' in 3-1 win over Napoli

Several Barcelona fans were pleased with academy graduate Pau Cubarsi's display in their team's second-leg win against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

After securing a 1-1 draw in Naples, Barca got the job done at home, winning 3-1 (4-2 agg.) to advance to the quarterfinals. Cubarsi, 17, made his Champions League debut in the second leg, playing the full 90 minutes alongside Ronald Araujo in central defense.

The teenager, who joined La Masia from Girona's youth team in 2018, has made all 12 of his career senior appearances for Barcelona during the ongoing season. He did well to keep a potent Napoli attack largely at bay, making five recoveries and as many clearances, and winning 3/3 tackles.

Cubarsi was also confident on the ball, registering an impressive 90% success rate from his 68 attempted passes. After the match, Barcelona fans took to social media to praise the Spain U17 international.

One wrote:

"Cubarsi had a hell of a game 👏🏼"

Another added:

"17 year old and already WORLD CLASS🔝 ask Oshimen 😂, Thank You❤️ La Masia for this GEM💎🤝"

One user wrote:

"Absolute masterclass from this kid 💥"

Here are some other reactions from Barcelona fans online:

Cubarsi has fast made himself a key part of Xavi Hernandez's defense, featuring in all nine of their La Liga games since January 5 this year.

Barcelona star reflects on 'dream' goal after Napoli win and UCL qualification

For the first time since the 2019-20 season, Barcelona have won a two-legged UEFA Champions League knockout tie. The last time they did so was against Napoli as well (4-2 agg.), before they were eliminated by Bayern Munich (2-8) in the following round.

Fermin Lopez was one of the stars of the show in their most recent win against the Naples-based giants. The 20-year-old central midfielder got the scoring underway at home after finishing Raphinha's pass inside the box in the 15th minute.

Two minutes later, Joao Cancelo doubled their lead before Amir Rrahmani pulled one back at the half-hour mark. Robert Lewandowski sealed the win seven minutes from time, ensuring Barcelona advanced to the next stage.

After the match, Lopez reflected on his performance and said (via @BarcaUniversal on X):

"The night can't get any better. Barça is the club of my life since I was a child, and it's a dream come true to score a goal and go through to the quarter finals of the Champions League."

Lopez played 60 minutes against Napoli in the second leg, registering four shots and creating two chances for his teammates. He now has five goals and an assist in 31 games across competitions this season.