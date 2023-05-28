“Thank the lord we don’t have to see this idiot ever again” – Chelsea fans blast Lampard for benching player for no reason ahead of Newcastle game

Chelsea fans have slammed Frank Lampard for benching Carney Chukwuemeka for their final Premier League game of the season against Newcastle United. The Blues host the Magpies at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, May 28.

Chukwuemeka had a good outing after being handed a start in their 4-1 loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford on May 25. In his 82 minutes on the pitch, the Englishman completed both of his dribbles and won all five of his ground duels. He also made two tackles and one interception. He has made 14 appearances for the senior team this season.

Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal for Chelsea against Newcastle. Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, and young Lewis Hall are the four defenders. Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek start in midfield. Noni Madueke and Raheen Sterling start in the attack alongside Kai Havertz.

The Blues have 43 points from 37 matches and are 12th in the league. With a win and with Crystal Palace dropping points, they can finish 11th. With Lampard's side having nothing to gain from the clash against the Magpies, fans wanted to see Chukwuemeka in the starting XI.

They blasted the legendary midfielder for his decision with one of them writing on Twitter:

"Chukwuemeka benched for no reason. Thank God his last game."

Another added:

"He really dropped carney after the game he had the other day, thank the lord we don’t have to see this idiot ever again."

Here are some Twitter reactions from Chelsea fans regarding Chukwuemeka's absence against Newcastle United:

Doug @dougie000272 @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal He really dropped carney after the game he had the other day, thank the lord we don’t have to see this idiot ever again. @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal He really dropped carney after the game he had the other day, thank the lord we don’t have to see this idiot ever again.

Rasen @RasenRendanX @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Carney has a great match vs United let's start Ruben again says lampard @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Carney has a great match vs United let's start Ruben again says lampard

jerry @jerry_ta9 @ChelseaFC

Thank God his last game @ParimatchGlobal Chukwuemeka benched for no reasonThank God his last game @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Chukwuemeka benched for no reasonThank God his last game

Frank Lampard urged Chelsea to perform for the fans against Newcastle United

Chelsea have had a dismal 2022-23 campaign. Their performance this season has been well below par as they are set to finish in the bottom half of the league table. Fans have had their fair share of pain as well as they saw their favorite team battered throughout the course of the season.

Caretaker manager Frank Lampard urged the team to get a positive result from the final match of the campaign for the fans. Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, which will be Lampard's last, the club legend said (via the Blues' website):

"I am not too nostalgic about it. But I certainly do appreciate the fans’ support and I will appreciate it on Sunday. But more than anything I would love to give them a performance they can take away to the summer and feel a bit more positive about."

Whether Chelsea can end the season on a high remains to be seen. A good performance could set the tone for the next season as Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to take over.

