"Thank you lord" , "Lets gooo" - Liverpool fans predict a 'masterclass' from star as the Anfield club get set to take on Real Madrid

Liverpool fans are elated to see Darwin Nunez in the starting lineup to face Real Madrid, and they are hoping the Uruguayan can provide a masterclass. The European giants clash in a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash at Anfield on Tuesday, February 21.

The forward has racked up a goal and an assist in his last two games for the club, and the Anfield faithful are looking forward to another impressive performance from him. Darwin Nunez already has eleven goals for the Reds, with three of those coming in the Champions League.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their delight in his inclusion in the game with tweets and here is a selection:

DK @K9Balenziaga Need me a nunez hatty today Need me a nunez hatty today

Fiifi MJ🍥 @Fii_joey Sit down and watch Nunez destroy Madrid. Sit down and watch Nunez destroy Madrid.

Jay Moore @jaycmoore90 Nunez is going to cause fucking havoc tonight isn’t he Nunez is going to cause fucking havoc tonight isn’t he

ً @Iiverpools nunez vs a 60 year old carvajal he is EATING tonight nunez vs a 60 year old carvajal he is EATING tonight

just ahmed @oluwahmed Nunez masterclass coming today im ecstatic! fill me up with glee darwin!! Nunez masterclass coming today im ecstatic! fill me up with glee darwin!! https://t.co/JV72NhVDxy

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Match preview

It's time for a thrilling rematch between Liverpool and Real Madrid, with the two sides no stranger to each other as they clash again in the Champions League at Anfield. The last time these two sides met was in the 2022 final, where Vinicius Junior's winning goal and Thibaut Courtois' remarkable saves were the highlight of the night.

However, the event was overshadowed by the harrowing sight of the Reds' fans being held back and tear-gassed at the gates of the Stade de France. With the inquest removing the blame from the fans and putting it squarely on UEFA, Anfield supporters can look ahead and hope their team can see off Madrid's threat.

A poor run of form followed the Reds going into the FIFA World Cup, and it seemed it would continue right after. They were shown out of the Carabao Cup by Manchester City, kicked out of the FA Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion, and then took a 3-0 beating at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

However, Liverpool seem to have returned to good form, having racked up two wins in a row. Their hopes of ending the 2022-23 season in the top four have been rekindled after Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo's efforts yielded victories against Everton and Newcastle United. After a sluggish start to the campaign, the Reds have been given a lifeline.

Liverpool will need to take that lifeline into the clash against Real Madrid, who have no intentions of letting them down easily at Anfield. The Reds have only suffered one last-16 exit in the Champions League in their last five years, that being a defeat to Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid's fierce rivals.

Despite their impressive seven-game unbeaten streak at Anfield, their poor record against the formidable Real Madrid is well-documented and daunting.

