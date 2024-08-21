“Thank you for making my dreams come true” - Conor Gallagher pens emotional farewell letter for Chelsea fans after joining Atletico Madrid

Conor Gallagher has penned an emotional farewell note for Chelsea fans as he completes signing as a new Atletico Madrid player. The England international has been bought from the Blues for a reported fee of £33 million on a five-year contract (via BBC Sport).

After a splendid 2023/24 campaign, many fans of the west London side were confused with Gallagher's links away from the club. Playing a more attacking role last year, he scored seven goals and bagged nine assists across competitions in 50 appearances.

Following the confirmation of his transfer, Gallagher wrote on Instagram (via Fabrizio Romano):

"To everyone at Chelsea, thank you for making my dreams come true. It's been an absolute honor every time I put on the shirt, and it was a dream come true to captain the team on many occasions.

Trending

"I loved every moment. These memories will last forever. I appreciate all the love and support from the fans. Hearing the chant of my name at the Bridge is a special feeling, and the banner you displayed (against Spurs) meant the world to me."

He added:

"Thank you for everything. I wish the club all the best for the future, and I hope to see you all soon at Stamford Bridge."

Expand Tweet

Gallagher came up through the ranks at Chelsea and went on to make 95 senior appearances across competitions for the club, bagging 10 goals and assists each. His only trophy with the club was the Blues' 2019 Europa League success.

Fabrizio Romano says another Chelsea midfielder could leave this summer after Conor Gallagher exit

Carney Chukwuemeka

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes that Chelsea attacking midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka could move on this summer. The news comes amid uncertainty over the player's game time under Enzo Maresca.

In the Blues' first league game of the season, the Italian went with a midfield trio of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. Speaking to CaughtOffSide, Romano said:

"I can confirm that there is a possibility for Carney to leave- there are clubs interested in the Premier League but also abroad, for example Crystal Palace, but also more clubs so there's nothing clear on his next destination yet, but options are being assessed."

The 20-year-old could benefit from a move away to a club where he will see more minutes. To date, he's made 27 appearances across competitions for Chelsea, bagging two goals and an assist.

At Stamford Bridge, he will also have to compete with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Cole Palmer, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback