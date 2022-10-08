"That is always the most important thing" - Philipp Lahm highlights what Bayern Munich must do to ensure Jamal Musiala develops to reach his full potential

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Philipp Lahm has offered an advice to his former club on how to ensure highly-rated Jamal Musiala reaches his full potential.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has been in sensational form for the Bundesliga champions this term, notching up seven goals and six assists in 14 games across competitions.

Quite astonishingly, he is just one goal contribution short of surpassing his tally from the entirety of last season. Musiala's rapid development can be further backed up by the fact that he already has 17 caps at senior level for Germany since switching allegiances from England.

Musiala is now prepared to face Bayern's arch-rivals Dortmund in the Bundesliga's most talked about fixture. Ahead of the Der Klassiker, Lahm has explained what Bayern must do to ensure Musiala continues to develop on the right track.

The former Bayern captain insists it is important for the youngster to have a clear and defined role in the team, while ensuring he plays regularly to gain experience. Speaking to the Bundesliga newsletter, Lahm was quoted as saying:

“He brings in a new element. He is light on his feet and strong in dribbling. What is important for him now, is to find the right position, so that he exactly knows what position he has on the pitch, and what his duties are.

“He is pretty young I must say. He is still in the developing stage, so now it is about defining a position for him and of course, giving him playing minutes; that is always the most important thing.

“More and more playing minutes. It is enormously important to gain experience. He is a player who is light on his feet, and technically versed. It is fun to watch him play.”

Notably, Musiala scored during his last appearance against Dortmund in the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich recorded a 3-1 win back in April. He will be hoping for more of the same on Saturday [October 8, 2022].

Lahm offers advice to Sadio Mane ahead of Der Klassiker debut with Bayern Munich

Since joining from Liverpool in the summer, Sadio Mane has endured a roller-coaster ride at Bayern Munich. The Senegalese got off to a flying start, scoring three goals in as many Bundesliga games.

However, Mane endured a dip in form, which coincided with a four-game winless run in the league for Bayern. With the 30-year-old unable to find the back of the net during that barren run, questions were raised over his abilities.

Mane then put an end to his drought during Bayern Munich's recent 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. But he surely knows that an impactful performance against Dortmund in the Der Klassiker would be the perfect way to silence his doubters.

And ahead of the much-awaited game, Lahm has offered his advice to Mane. He stated:

“To have fun and enjoy the atmosphere [would be my advice for Mane]. Of course, he knows amazing stadiums in England as well.

“Amazing stadiums, amazing games, top games as well with Liverpool, but that is the absolute highlight in Germany, in the Bundesliga. Especially Dortmund, and Bayern as well.

“Also, it is not so easy for Bayern in Dortmund, although they won the last few times there. But, I would say to have fun, to enjoy the atmosphere, because it is always something special playing in Dortmund.”

If Mane is able to not let the pressure get to him against Dortmund, he could enjoy a memorable Der Klassiker debut with Bayern Munich. It will be interesting to see how things unfold for the winger on Saturday.

